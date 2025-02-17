2025 Green Mountain Mashers Trub Trek

Green Mountain Mashers Member
$70
Friend of the Mashers
$100
Includes a prorated membership fee to become a Masher for the rest of 2025.
Keep the Trip Alive
$40
We weren't able to get enough people to make enough money to cover the bus with the original ticket price. We are still over $1100 short. The club can take a little loss, but not that much. To keep this trip alive, please pay this fee before Wednesday, 3/26. Sorry for the inconvenience. Just trying to make this trip happen! Cheers.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing