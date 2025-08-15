Atascadero Athletic Booster Club

Hosted by

Atascadero Athletic Booster Club

About this event

2025 Greyhound Golf Tournament

10000 El Bordo Ave

Atascadero, CA 93422, USA

Hole Sponsor
$200

Support Greyhound Softball & Baseball as a Hole Sponsor at the 1st Annual Greyhound Golf Tournament! Each sponsor will be recognized with a 12" x 18" sign displayed at one of the course holes, featuring your name as you’d like it to appear. It’s a simple and lasting way for families, alumni, fans, and businesses to show their Greyhound pride and be part of the tournament!

4 - Person Team (includes green fees, cart, and prizes)
$600

This ticket reserves one team of four players for the Greyhound Golf Tournament. Entry includes:

  • 18 holes of golf for four players
  • Shared golf carts
  • Your choice of breakfast or lunch (breakfast burrito or hot dog)
  • Entry into all on-course contests

Tee off, enjoy a day of friendly competition, and support Greyhound Baseball & Softball!

Silent Auction Contributor
Free

Join us in supporting Greyhound Athletics by contributing to our Silent Auction! The auction will take place after the golf tournament, from 2–4 PM at Blast and Brew in Atascadero.


By signing up as a Silent Auction Contributor, you’ll help make this community event a success while supporting our student athletes!

Add a donation for Atascadero Athletic Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!