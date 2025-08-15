2025 Greyhound Golf Tournament

Hosted by
Support Greyhound Softball & Baseball as a Hole Sponsor at the 1st Annual Greyhound Golf Tournament! Each sponsor will be recognized with a 12" x 18" sign displayed at one of the course holes, featuring your name as you’d like it to appear. It’s a simple and lasting way for families, alumni, fans, and businesses to show their Greyhound pride and be part of the tournament!
This ticket reserves one team of four players for the Greyhound Golf Tournament. Entry includes:
Tee off, enjoy a day of friendly competition, and support Greyhound Baseball & Softball!
Join us in supporting Greyhound Athletics by contributing to our Silent Auction! The auction will take place after the golf tournament, from 2–4 PM at Blast and Brew in Atascadero.
By signing up as a Silent Auction Contributor, you’ll help make this community event a success while supporting our student athletes!
