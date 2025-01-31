2025 Greystone Derby Day Silent Auction

Join us for an exclusive Whiskey Dinner for 10 guests at the Viscount Family Home. Savor a 4-course gourmet meal expertly paired with 4 premium bourbon tastings, including the legendary Pappy Van Winkle’s 23-Year Reserve.
Your evening of indulgence begins and ends in style with luxury transportation provided by Unique Chauffeured Services. Sip, savor, and relax — we’ll take care of the rest.
Value: $6,500.00
Note: Must coordinate with Kelly Viscount
Donated by: Greystone Public House, Unique Chauffeured Services, and Kelly & Jason Viscount
Join us for an exclusive Whiskey Dinner for 10 guests at the Viscount Family Home. Savor a 4-course gourmet meal expertly paired with 4 premium bourbon tastings, including the legendary Pappy Van Winkle’s 23-Year Reserve.
Your evening of indulgence begins and ends in style with luxury transportation provided by Unique Chauffeured Services. Sip, savor, and relax — we’ll take care of the rest.
Value: $6,500.00
Note: Must coordinate with Kelly Viscount
Donated by: Greystone Public House, Unique Chauffeured Services, and Kelly & Jason Viscount
Catering Dream
$1,500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Treat your guests to a one-of-a-kind dining experience, expertly crafted and delivered right to your doorstep. This exclusive package includes full-service catering for up to 26 guests at your location, with a custom-curated menu designed to impress. Whether it’s a celebration, corporate gathering, or NASCAR race in the Poconos, expect fresh, flavorful cuisine and seamless service that makes hosting effortless and unforgettable.
Value: $4,000.00
Note: Must coordinate with Kelly Viscount
Donated by: Greystone Public House and Kelly & Jason Viscount
Treat your guests to a one-of-a-kind dining experience, expertly crafted and delivered right to your doorstep. This exclusive package includes full-service catering for up to 26 guests at your location, with a custom-curated menu designed to impress. Whether it’s a celebration, corporate gathering, or NASCAR race in the Poconos, expect fresh, flavorful cuisine and seamless service that makes hosting effortless and unforgettable.
Value: $4,000.00
Note: Must coordinate with Kelly Viscount
Donated by: Greystone Public House and Kelly & Jason Viscount
Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year Reserve
$1,500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This is the unicorn of bourbons. The legendary Pappy Van Winkle 23-Year Family Reserve is an extraordinarily rare, award-winning whiskey revered by collectors and connoisseurs alike. Rich, complex, and smooth, it’s aged for over two decades in deep-charred oak barrels, delivering a finish as unforgettable as its reputation. A showstopper in any collection.
Value: $4,000.00
Donated by: Range + Rye
This is the unicorn of bourbons. The legendary Pappy Van Winkle 23-Year Family Reserve is an extraordinarily rare, award-winning whiskey revered by collectors and connoisseurs alike. Rich, complex, and smooth, it’s aged for over two decades in deep-charred oak barrels, delivering a finish as unforgettable as its reputation. A showstopper in any collection.
Value: $4,000.00
Donated by: Range + Rye
Fly Fishing Boujee AF
$400
auctionV2.input.startingBid
An angler’s dream, this immersive experience includes guided fly fishing with expert Eric Naguski on two pristine private streams — Clark Green and Stoney Creek. After a day on the water, indulge in a 5-star creekside dinner prepared live by acclaimed chef Jason Viscount. This is more than a fishing trip — it’s an unforgettable blend of sport, nature, and fine dining.
Value: $1,200.00
Note: Must coordinate with Jason Viscount
Donated by: Jason Viscount, Jim Novinger, Edward O'Gorman, Eric Naguski, and Chris Rau
An angler’s dream, this immersive experience includes guided fly fishing with expert Eric Naguski on two pristine private streams — Clark Green and Stoney Creek. After a day on the water, indulge in a 5-star creekside dinner prepared live by acclaimed chef Jason Viscount. This is more than a fishing trip — it’s an unforgettable blend of sport, nature, and fine dining.
Value: $1,200.00
Note: Must coordinate with Jason Viscount
Donated by: Jason Viscount, Jim Novinger, Edward O'Gorman, Eric Naguski, and Chris Rau
Greystone French Oak
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Elevate your spirits collection with a full case of Greystone French Oak Finished Bourbon. Crafted in small batches and finished in premium French oak barrels, this bourbon boasts refined notes of vanilla, spice, and toasted wood. Whether you’re a connoisseur or collector, this 12-bottle set delivers complexity, depth, and a smooth finish — sip after sip.
Value: $720.00
Donated by: Greystone Public House and Range + Rye
Elevate your spirits collection with a full case of Greystone French Oak Finished Bourbon. Crafted in small batches and finished in premium French oak barrels, this bourbon boasts refined notes of vanilla, spice, and toasted wood. Whether you’re a connoisseur or collector, this 12-bottle set delivers complexity, depth, and a smooth finish — sip after sip.
Value: $720.00
Donated by: Greystone Public House and Range + Rye
Wilber Live Edge
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Crafted by hand with care and precision, this stunning live edge charcuterie board is the work of Brigadier General Wilber Wolf — blending rustic elegance with personal craftsmanship. This is a one-of-a-kind piece, showcasing the natural grain and edge of the wood. Perfect for entertaining or display, it’s both a functional serving piece and a meaningful keepsake from a distinguished artisan.
Value: Priceless
Donated by: Brigadier General Wilber Wolf
Crafted by hand with care and precision, this stunning live edge charcuterie board is the work of Brigadier General Wilber Wolf — blending rustic elegance with personal craftsmanship. This is a one-of-a-kind piece, showcasing the natural grain and edge of the wood. Perfect for entertaining or display, it’s both a functional serving piece and a meaningful keepsake from a distinguished artisan.
Value: Priceless
Donated by: Brigadier General Wilber Wolf
Ashcombe Supper Club
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Step into an evening of elegance and culinary delight at The Willows Supper Club, hosted at the historic Ashcombe Mansion. This exclusive experience offers guests a seat at a refined, chef-curated dinner in a setting where timeless architecture meets modern sophistication. From seasonal dishes to artful ambiance, every detail is designed to create a memorable and intimate dining affair. It’s more than a meal — it’s a night to savor.
Value: $500.00
Donated by: The Willows at Ashcombe
Step into an evening of elegance and culinary delight at The Willows Supper Club, hosted at the historic Ashcombe Mansion. This exclusive experience offers guests a seat at a refined, chef-curated dinner in a setting where timeless architecture meets modern sophistication. From seasonal dishes to artful ambiance, every detail is designed to create a memorable and intimate dining affair. It’s more than a meal — it’s a night to savor.
Value: $500.00
Donated by: The Willows at Ashcombe
Golf & Dine
$350
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gather your favorite golf partners for a day of play and indulgence! This package includes a round of golf for four at the beautiful Range End Golf Club, complete with cart rental for a smooth and relaxing experience. After the game, head to the acclaimed Range + Rye for a full-course dinner featuring seasonal, chef-crafted dishes (alcohol not included). It’s the perfect blend of fresh air, friendly competition, and fine dining.
Value: $700.00
Note: Excludes alcohol. Does not include gratuity for service staff.
Donated by: Range End Golf Club and Range + Rye
Gather your favorite golf partners for a day of play and indulgence! This package includes a round of golf for four at the beautiful Range End Golf Club, complete with cart rental for a smooth and relaxing experience. After the game, head to the acclaimed Range + Rye for a full-course dinner featuring seasonal, chef-crafted dishes (alcohol not included). It’s the perfect blend of fresh air, friendly competition, and fine dining.
Value: $700.00
Note: Excludes alcohol. Does not include gratuity for service staff.
Donated by: Range End Golf Club and Range + Rye
Shy Creation 14K White Gold Diamond Pave Crescent Necklace
$300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Elevate your jewelry collection with this elegant and modern piece from Shy Creation. Crafted in 14K white gold, this delicate crescent-shaped necklace sparkles with 0.20 carats of pavé-set diamonds, offering timeless brilliance and a touch of celestial charm. Perfect for layering or wearing as a standalone statement, it’s a versatile accessory that adds sophisticated sparkle to any look.
Value: $710.00
Donated by: Mountz Jewelers
Elevate your jewelry collection with this elegant and modern piece from Shy Creation. Crafted in 14K white gold, this delicate crescent-shaped necklace sparkles with 0.20 carats of pavé-set diamonds, offering timeless brilliance and a touch of celestial charm. Perfect for layering or wearing as a standalone statement, it’s a versatile accessory that adds sophisticated sparkle to any look.
Value: $710.00
Donated by: Mountz Jewelers
Couples Night Out
$250
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of craftsmanship and cuisine with this exclusive Couples Night Out at Hidden Still Spirits. Your experience begins with a private distillery tour led by the head distiller, offering an insider’s look at the art of bourbon making. Then, head to their Hershey restaurant for a thoughtfully curated dinner, including a bourbon flight, appetizer, entrée, dessert, and non-alcoholic beverages. Whether you're bourbon enthusiasts or just love a great night out, this experience offers the perfect blend of flavor, education, and atmosphere.
Value: $436
Note: Must be 21 years or older. Not redeemable for cash. Tips for wait staff not included. Must be used within 6 months of claim date.
Donated by: Hidden Still Spirits
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of craftsmanship and cuisine with this exclusive Couples Night Out at Hidden Still Spirits. Your experience begins with a private distillery tour led by the head distiller, offering an insider’s look at the art of bourbon making. Then, head to their Hershey restaurant for a thoughtfully curated dinner, including a bourbon flight, appetizer, entrée, dessert, and non-alcoholic beverages. Whether you're bourbon enthusiasts or just love a great night out, this experience offers the perfect blend of flavor, education, and atmosphere.
Value: $436
Note: Must be 21 years or older. Not redeemable for cash. Tips for wait staff not included. Must be used within 6 months of claim date.
Donated by: Hidden Still Spirits