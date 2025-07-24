2025 Grill Rugby Auction

Escape to a peaceful retreat designed to inspire mindfulness, community, and personal growth. Disconnect from technology and reconnect with yourself and nature, while we take care of you and the details. Each retreat is customized to the group and season, offering a mix of reflection, movement, journaling, and creative activities to help you recalibrate and live with intention. Stay in historic cottages in Historic Rugby, with shared spaces, full kitchens, and inviting outdoor areas. Enjoy family-style meals made with seasonal ingredients, tailored to your dietary needs. The retreat is personalized through a pre-arrival consultation, ensuring a unique experience for every guest.