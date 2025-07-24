2025 Grill Rugby Auction

Hosted by
Uffington House, 1728 Rugby Parkway, Rugby, TN
Copper Tree of Life sculpture - copper wire and amethyst geode, approx. 13" tall. This cool sculpture was made by a local artist in East Tennessee.
Framed etchings by E. Roberts - "North East View of the City of Winchester", and James Stark - "Carrow Bridge (Norwich)". Gilt frames measure 12"x10" and have hardware for table display or wall mount.
Framed Antique Victorian etchings by G.F. Robson - "South West View of the City of Hereford", and James Stark - "Bishop's Bridge Norwich". Black frames measure 12"x10" and have hardware for table display or wall mount.
This stunning quilt is in the Dresden Plate pattern, and was hand quilted by a local Rugby artist. It measures 83" x 98"
Perfect for your Historic Rugby ensemble! This straw bonnet is adorned with flowers, ruffles, lace and ribbons - all in lovely shades of light greens and whites.
Retro pink and off-white low-heeled spectator pumps. Never worn, still in original box. Women's size 9.
Egg Coddler c. 1870-1880, iron and tin plate. Victorian cooks used these to slow-cook up to 10 eggs at a time...just pour in boiling water and wait!
4 Mid-century modern abstract sculptures of musicians - clarinet, drum, violin, and seated violin players. Each is approx. 10" tall
This glass art piece was created using hand blown cobalt glass inside a molded clear crystal shell. A beautiful addition to any room that needs a spot of blue.
Modern Abstract color screen print titled "Composition In Blue," by Joan Miró (1893-1983). Features a modernist composition with black, orange, and yellow, over a blue ground. Plate signed lower right corner is black.
1960's Pop Art style Mid-Century Modern Canvas print features grass green, gold, turquoise and black shapes on a beige background. Canvas stretched over a wooden frame. Measures 18"x18"
Hand-turned Box Elder wood vase by Joe Pope. Stands 11" tall.
Escape to a peaceful retreat designed to inspire mindfulness, community, and personal growth. Disconnect from technology and reconnect with yourself and nature, while we take care of you and the details. Each retreat is customized to the group and season, offering a mix of reflection, movement, journaling, and creative activities to help you recalibrate and live with intention. Stay in historic cottages in Historic Rugby, with shared spaces, full kitchens, and inviting outdoor areas. Enjoy family-style meals made with seasonal ingredients, tailored to your dietary needs. The retreat is personalized through a pre-arrival consultation, ensuring a unique experience for every guest.
Ginkgo Girl brings us delight through ceramics again! The expressions of those cats! The side-eye from the mouse! This mug will inspire a smile every time you use it.
Ginkgo Girl's ceramics have been known to inspire bidding wars and whimsy, and we expect nothing less from this adorable fluted bowl with blue birds, posies, and blue cherries. (approx. 5"W x 3"H)
Enjoy beautiful Rugby as you would have done in the 1800's! This horse-drawn carriage ride for two lasts 90 minutes and can be scheduled at your (and the weather's) convenience in October or November!
Enjoy beautiful Rugby as you would have done in the 1800's! This horse-drawn carriage ride for two lasts 90 minutes and can be scheduled at your (and the weather's) convenience in April or May!
This great synthesizer is in excellent cosmetic and working condition. It comes with the power adapter, sustain pedal, and music stand. Also included in your bid are the keyboard stand and the height-adjustable folding bench seat!
*Not eligible for shipping
This 3-tier keyboard stand is from Quik-Lok systems by MPM. It is fully adjustable, sturdy, and can accommodate up to 3 keyboards at various heights and angles. It is only gently used, and modern equivalents retail for between $300-$400.
*Not eligible for shipping
Beautiful custom-built Douglas L. Harwell Appalachian dulcimer features tree and sunflower designs. Comes with instruction book so you can learn to play!
*Not eligible for shipping
Immerse yourself in the captivating world of Westeros with this limited edition Game of Thrones Blu-ray DVD set. Featuring all seasons and episodes, this DVD set is perfect for those who love to collect rare and limited edition items.
Vintage Russian submarine wall clock w/documentation. It is number 3861 of 5000 made. Measures approx. 6" in diameter.
This 1/18 scale Diecast model by Road Signature is in great condition! Collectors, get it while it's hot! These sell on eBay for a lot more than our starting bid price, so bid generously and support Rugby's operations team!
This beautiful porcelain ginger jar has a floral motif with a turquoise blue glaze, and a carved wooden lid. Stands about 12-14" tall
This handmade stand in the shape of an aircraft carrier is the perfect way to display your challenge coin collection.
*Not eligible for shipping
This beautiful bar was hand crafted by a local Rugby artisan! Comprising a sturdy black metal frame, a steel tray for bottles, and a breathtaking wood bar-top, this beauty would enhance any home entertaining or restaurant space.
*Not eligible for shipping
This Cuisinart Classic White Triple-Rivet 15-Piece Knife Block Set is in excellent condition, and is one of the highest-rated sets in its class!
*Not eligible for shipping
Set of 6 cranberry glass wine goblets with etched grape and leaf pattern, and clear stems.
*Not eligible for shipping.
This sturdy wicker gift basket includes a Rugby Trail Co. sweatshirt, Little Village Bookshop tote bag, coffee mug, and sticker, a "Get Outside" tote bag, and three British and/or Mystery books.
Two beautiful prints from original paintings by local artist, Donna Heffner - "Winter Morning Newbury Pond" (with mat, 8"x10")and "Some Favorite Things" (with mat, 5"x7").
Compelling pen and ink design by local artist, Stephen McClure. Double-matted with simple black frame (8 5/8"x 10 5/8") suitable for tabletop, or wall display.
Pen and watercolor wash print by John D. Anderson in a bronze-gold colored frame (9 1/4" x 11 1/4")
Vintage 4 piece, hand painted Violets and Gilt vanity set from Germany. This set in the Limoge style is the perfect way to dress up a bedroom, guest room, or bath!
This detail from a larger vintage French tapestry features a comely maid fetching water with her little dog, a shepherd, and a quaint cottage in a bucolic setting. (21" x 20" incl. gold frame)
This classic car only has 117,000 miles on it! If you'd like to see it in person or take it for a test drive before bidding, stop by the Rugby Print Shop on a Friday or Saturday now through the end of August and inquire within.
*Not eligible for shipping
