Union Mission Of Latrobe Inc

Union Mission Of Latrobe Inc

2025 Grit & Grace Clay Classic

Big Dog
$10,000

10 Complete Shooting Packages

1 Year Corporate Membership at Mountain View Acres (2026 Season)

1 Hunter's Premium Gift Basket

Paid Social Media

Event Publication & 5 Station Signs

10 All-in-One Envelopes

Platinum Pigeon
$5,000

8 Complete Shooting Packages

Paid Social Media

Event Publication & 2 Station Signs

8 All-in-One Envelopes

Golden Pigeon
$3,000

4 Complete Shooting Packages

Unpaid Social Media

Event Publication & 1 Station Sign

4 All-in-One Envelopes

Silver Pigeon
$1,500

2 Complete Shooting Packages

Event Publication & 1 Station Sign

2 All-in-One Envelopes

Rabbit
$750

Event Publication

1 Station Sign

Sign Sponsor
$125

Name and Logo on 1 Station Sign

Foursome
$1,000

4 Complete shooting packages

-Lunch

-Gun

-Ammo

-100 Targets at one of the premier sporting clay courses in the country!

Individual
$275

1 Complete shooting packages

-Lunch

-Gun

-Ammo

-100 Targets at one of the premier sporting clay courses in the country!

Lunch Only
$50

Can't join us on the course?

Want to bring a date, but they don't shoot?


Join us for lunch anway!

Extra All -In - One Packages
$155

1 Green Pigeon Entry

8 Mulligans

Double Barrel (25) 50/50 Tickets

Double Barrel (25) General Raffle Tickets

3 Special Raffle (Playing Cards) - Grand Prize

2 Ammo Box Blocks for cash prize raffle!

