2025 Grove United vs Virginia Beach City- General Admission

Grove United Match vs Virginia Beach City
May 17th
7 pm
Monacan High School Stadium
11501 Smoketree Dr, Richmond, VA 23236
General Admission - $12
TICKET DISCLAIMER I, the holder of this ticket (the "Holder") agree to the following terms and conditions (the “Agreement”) including assuming all liability and danger incidental to the game of soccer whether occurring prior to, during, or subsequent to the actual playing of the game. The Grove Foundation d/b/a Grove United ("The Club") may update the terms of the Agreement at any time, without notice, and Holder’s use of this ticket after such change is posted will mean that Holder accepts such change(s). Holder is solely responsible for reading and understanding the Agreement before using this ticket. Holder, on their own behalf and on behalf of any Accompanying Parties (as defined at the conclusion of this paragraph), (a) consents to security searches, screenings and/or inspection of Holder’s and/or any Accompanying Parties’ person, bags, clothing, or other articles for security purposes, whether by walk-through metal detection, handheld metal detection, bag checks or otherwise; and (b) acknowledges and agrees to comply with (i) all relevant policies and protocols issued by the Club and/or the Host Venue owner/operator, including, without limitation, any policies and protocols regarding security, bags, fan conduct and health and safety. An “Accompanying Party” is any accompanying party for whom Holder retains a ticket to attend the Event with Holder (each of whom Holder represents have authorized Holder to act on their behalf in accepting the applicable Agreement terms) (collectively, the “Accompanying Parties”). A full list of the Stadium policies can be found down below. FOOD & BEVERAGE POLICY Under NO CIRCUMSTANCE is outside food & beverage allowed inside of the Stadium, in the parking lots or otherwise on the Stadium grounds. Tailgating is strictly PROHIBITED. OTHER TERMS & CONDITIONS Any and all promotions and giveaways are subject to change at the sole discretion of management. Grove United reserves the right to change the date, starting time, and the location of the soccer game on the front of this ticket and no such change shall entitle the holder a refund of the purchase price for this or any other Grove United ticket. Ticket sales, of any value (including complementary distribution), by non-official Grove United representatives, is strictly prohibited within the confines of the Stadium, its parking lots, or any other Grove United properties. CANCELLATION & REFUND POLICY Refunds and exchanges are NOT PROHIBITED in any circumstance. If a match is postponed or canceled, Holder can exchange tickets to another 2025 home match at equal or lesser value by contacting The Club's ticket office at [email protected]
. Seating is limited and based on availability. COVID-19 ASSUMPTION OF RISK The Club has put in place preventative measures intended to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19; however, The Club and Additional Operating Parties cannot guarantee that you or your child(ren) will not come in contact with, spread, or become infected with COVID-19 while utilizing The Club or Additional Operating Parties' services or premises. Holder accepts the risk of contracting COVID-19 on their behalf and on the behalf of Accompanying Parties in order to utilize The Club and Additional Operating Parties' services and enter The Club and Additional Operating Parties' premises. FAN CODE OF CONDUCT The Stadium’s fan atmosphere can provide the best home-field advantage in the NPSL. The players thrive off the energy and passion generated by the hardcore fans and we encourage fans of all ages to join in chants, songs, and displays that support the team. While fan engagement is critical to our club’s success, Grove United strongly condemns all forms of abuse and will not tolerate any such actions. Fans must abide by the following tenets of the Fan Code of Conduct. Fans not abiding by the Fan Code of Conduct will be subject to possible removal and additional sanctions. GSU FAN CODE OF CONDUCT • No chants with inappropriate or abusive language, including any comments regarding race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, etc. • No signs with inappropriate language. • No misbehavior, such as throwing non-approved objects, disorderly conduct, abusive gestures, etc. • No flares, incendiary devices, smoke bombs, sparklers and fireworks of any kind without official approval. • No bullying. • Alcoholic beverages must be consumed in a responsible manner and only by those of legal age. • Refrain from activities that damage the reputation of Grove United or the NPSL. • All other rules & regulations set by Grove United and The Stadium. PROHIBITED ITEMS No outside food or beverages will be allowed into the stadium so please discard items prior to entry. Other prohibited items include: • Alcohol / Illegal Drugs • Weapons of any kind • Laser Pointers • Drones • Helium balloons/signs on sticks • Containers (coolers, bottles, cans) • Video / Professional Cameras • Food and Beverages • Oversized bags • Flares, incendiary devices, smoke bombs, sparklers and fireworks of any kind without official approval Special considerations will be made for guests with special medical needs and parents with infants. Persons entering the field of play without proper access or credentials will be removed from the stadium and may be subject to a permanent ban from the Stadium. Under serious offenses, such as assault and battery, the invader will be prosecuted accordingly for potentially posing a security threat to the players and other spectators. If the person holds a season ticket, it will be revoked, and under serious offenses, banned from holding a season ticket in the future. Persons throwing objects onto the field of play or at individuals will be removed from the stadium and may be subject to a permanent ban from the Stadium. Under serious offenses, such as assault and battery, the invader will be prosecuted accordingly for potentially posing a security threat to the players and other spectators. If the person holds a season ticket, it will be revoked, and under serious offenses, banned from holding a season ticket in the future. Grove United reserves the right to remove fans that do not adhere to stadium guidelines or fans code of conduct.
Grove United Match vs Virginia Beach City
May 17th
7 pm
Monacan High School Stadium
11501 Smoketree Dr, Richmond, VA 23236
General Admission - $12
TICKET DISCLAIMER I, the holder of this ticket (the "Holder") agree to the following terms and conditions (the “Agreement”) including assuming all liability and danger incidental to the game of soccer whether occurring prior to, during, or subsequent to the actual playing of the game. The Grove Foundation d/b/a Grove United ("The Club") may update the terms of the Agreement at any time, without notice, and Holder’s use of this ticket after such change is posted will mean that Holder accepts such change(s). Holder is solely responsible for reading and understanding the Agreement before using this ticket. Holder, on their own behalf and on behalf of any Accompanying Parties (as defined at the conclusion of this paragraph), (a) consents to security searches, screenings and/or inspection of Holder’s and/or any Accompanying Parties’ person, bags, clothing, or other articles for security purposes, whether by walk-through metal detection, handheld metal detection, bag checks or otherwise; and (b) acknowledges and agrees to comply with (i) all relevant policies and protocols issued by the Club and/or the Host Venue owner/operator, including, without limitation, any policies and protocols regarding security, bags, fan conduct and health and safety. An “Accompanying Party” is any accompanying party for whom Holder retains a ticket to attend the Event with Holder (each of whom Holder represents have authorized Holder to act on their behalf in accepting the applicable Agreement terms) (collectively, the “Accompanying Parties”). A full list of the Stadium policies can be found down below. FOOD & BEVERAGE POLICY Under NO CIRCUMSTANCE is outside food & beverage allowed inside of the Stadium, in the parking lots or otherwise on the Stadium grounds. Tailgating is strictly PROHIBITED. OTHER TERMS & CONDITIONS Any and all promotions and giveaways are subject to change at the sole discretion of management. Grove United reserves the right to change the date, starting time, and the location of the soccer game on the front of this ticket and no such change shall entitle the holder a refund of the purchase price for this or any other Grove United ticket. Ticket sales, of any value (including complementary distribution), by non-official Grove United representatives, is strictly prohibited within the confines of the Stadium, its parking lots, or any other Grove United properties. CANCELLATION & REFUND POLICY Refunds and exchanges are NOT PROHIBITED in any circumstance. If a match is postponed or canceled, Holder can exchange tickets to another 2025 home match at equal or lesser value by contacting The Club's ticket office at [email protected]
. Seating is limited and based on availability. COVID-19 ASSUMPTION OF RISK The Club has put in place preventative measures intended to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19; however, The Club and Additional Operating Parties cannot guarantee that you or your child(ren) will not come in contact with, spread, or become infected with COVID-19 while utilizing The Club or Additional Operating Parties' services or premises. Holder accepts the risk of contracting COVID-19 on their behalf and on the behalf of Accompanying Parties in order to utilize The Club and Additional Operating Parties' services and enter The Club and Additional Operating Parties' premises. FAN CODE OF CONDUCT The Stadium’s fan atmosphere can provide the best home-field advantage in the NPSL. The players thrive off the energy and passion generated by the hardcore fans and we encourage fans of all ages to join in chants, songs, and displays that support the team. While fan engagement is critical to our club’s success, Grove United strongly condemns all forms of abuse and will not tolerate any such actions. Fans must abide by the following tenets of the Fan Code of Conduct. Fans not abiding by the Fan Code of Conduct will be subject to possible removal and additional sanctions. GSU FAN CODE OF CONDUCT • No chants with inappropriate or abusive language, including any comments regarding race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, etc. • No signs with inappropriate language. • No misbehavior, such as throwing non-approved objects, disorderly conduct, abusive gestures, etc. • No flares, incendiary devices, smoke bombs, sparklers and fireworks of any kind without official approval. • No bullying. • Alcoholic beverages must be consumed in a responsible manner and only by those of legal age. • Refrain from activities that damage the reputation of Grove United or the NPSL. • All other rules & regulations set by Grove United and The Stadium. PROHIBITED ITEMS No outside food or beverages will be allowed into the stadium so please discard items prior to entry. Other prohibited items include: • Alcohol / Illegal Drugs • Weapons of any kind • Laser Pointers • Drones • Helium balloons/signs on sticks • Containers (coolers, bottles, cans) • Video / Professional Cameras • Food and Beverages • Oversized bags • Flares, incendiary devices, smoke bombs, sparklers and fireworks of any kind without official approval Special considerations will be made for guests with special medical needs and parents with infants. Persons entering the field of play without proper access or credentials will be removed from the stadium and may be subject to a permanent ban from the Stadium. Under serious offenses, such as assault and battery, the invader will be prosecuted accordingly for potentially posing a security threat to the players and other spectators. If the person holds a season ticket, it will be revoked, and under serious offenses, banned from holding a season ticket in the future. Persons throwing objects onto the field of play or at individuals will be removed from the stadium and may be subject to a permanent ban from the Stadium. Under serious offenses, such as assault and battery, the invader will be prosecuted accordingly for potentially posing a security threat to the players and other spectators. If the person holds a season ticket, it will be revoked, and under serious offenses, banned from holding a season ticket in the future. Grove United reserves the right to remove fans that do not adhere to stadium guidelines or fans code of conduct.