2025 Growth Dimensions Annual Reception Sponsorship

111 W 1st St

Belvidere, IL 61008, USA

Dessert Sponsor
$2,500

(One Available)

•   Four complimentary tickets to event

•   A delicious dessert placed at each table setting, with your company logo identifying you as the dessert sponsor

•   Recognition on Growth Dimensions’ website, social media, program and other event materials

•   Company logo by registration area

 

Centerpiece Sponsor
$2,500

(One Available)

•   Four complimentary tickets to event

•   Centerpiece placed at each table with your company logo identifying you as the centerpiece sponsor

•   Recognition on Growth Dimensions’ website, social media, program and other event materials

•   Company logo by registration area

Premier Sponsor
$2,000

(Unlimited)

•   Four complimentary tickets to event

•   Recognition on Growth Dimensions’ website, social media, program and other event materials

•   Company logo by registration area


Networking Sponsor
$1,500

(One Available)

•   Two complimentary tickets to event

•   Your company identified as the networking sponsor, during event’s social hour

•   Recognition on Growth Dimensions’ website, social media, program

and other event materials

Supporting Sponsor
$1,000

(Unlimited)

•   Two complimentary tickets to event

•   Recognition on Growth Dimensions’ website, social media, program and other event materials

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!