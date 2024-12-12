2025 Growth Dimensions Economic Development Investor Commitment

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Seat on Board of Directors, Seat on Executive Committee, 10 Tickets to Annual Reception, Access to a Network of Organizations, Plaque Recognizing Your Years of Support, Growth Dimensions Website Directory Listing as a Partner Level with a Link to Your Website.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Seat on Board of Directors, Seat on Executive Committee, 8 Tickets to Annual Reception, Access to a Network of Organizations, Plaque Recognizing Your Years of Support, Growth Dimensions Website Directory Listing as a Platinum Investor with a Link to the Website.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Seat on Board of Directors, 4 Tickets to Annual Reception, Access to a Network of Organizations , Plaque Recognizing Your Years of Support, Growth Dimensions Website Directory Listing as a Gold Investor with a Link to Your Website.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
2 Tickets to the Annual Reception, Access to a Network of Organizations, Plaque Recognizing Your Years of Support, Growth Dimensions Website Directory Listing as a Silver Investor with a Link to Your Website.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Access to a Network of Organizations, Plaque Recognizing Your Years of Support, Growth Dimensions Website Directory Listing as a Bronze Investor with a Link to Your Website.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Access to a Network of Organizations, Growth Dimensions Website Directory Listing as an Associate Investor. >$1,500
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing