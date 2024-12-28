2025 Guest Stay Reservations

99 Pound Rd

Cumberland, RI 02864, USA

Single Room - Sustainer
$130

Single Room with shared bath | Members, full-time students & seniors (65+), use discount code MEMSS. Dharma Teachers and Dharma-Teachers-in-Training use discount code TEACHER. KUSZ Monastics use code MONASTIC.

Shared Room - Sustainer
$80

Double or triple room with shared bath | Members, full-time students & seniors (65+), use discount code MEMSS. Dharma Teachers and Dharma-Teachers-in-Training use discount code TEACHER. KUSZ Monastics use code MONASTIC.

PZC Sangha Member - Free Overnight
free

PZC Sangha members in good standing with Kwan Um School of Zen | Americas are entitled to one free overnight stay per month, excluding Kyol Che. No rollover credits; no additional discounts apply.

Benefactor Donation
$80

Use this ticket to support PZC residential programs, or add a custom donation below. A charity receipt will be issued for donation cost.

Monthly Stay in a single room
$1,800

Up to 31 consecutive days

