2025 H4H Silent Auction

Discover a personalized path to wellness with a functional physical therapy session from Missing Link PT in Ashburn, VA. This one-on-one session, donated by Missing Link’s expert therapists, focuses on building strength, mobility, and resilience tailored to your unique goals and physical needs.



Whether recovering from an injury, managing chronic pain, or simply enhancing your athletic performance, this customized session will empower you to move better, feel stronger, and achieve lasting results. Perfect for anyone looking to reclaim optimal movement and function, this experience offers a step toward a healthier, more active lifestyle!