2025 H4H Silent Auction

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Indulge in a luxurious one-night stay with breakfast for two at The Alexandrian Hotel in historic Old Town Alexandria. Includes complimentary parking, waived destination fee, and easy access to the area’s top shopping and dining spots.
Location: 480 King Street, Alexandria, VA
Valid Until: 10/27/2026
Starting bid
Treat your car to Benz Elite’s ultimate service package in Fairfax, VA! This all-inclusive service features an oil change, fluid top-offs, brake and tire checks, battery diagnostics, wiper replacements, and a full road test for quality assurance—ensuring your vehicle is ready for the road with premium care and attention.
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Capture memories with a one-of-a-kind 11x14" Imperial Portrait from Jeff Lubin Studio, a renowned D.C. fixture for over 40 years with clients like Linda Carter and Cal Ripken. This certificate includes all session fees for both the creation and projection sessions and can be applied toward other sizes, finishes, or packages. Each custom portrait is crafted by hand, with a choice between two exquisite finishes: Imperial (realistic) or Florentine (whimsical).
Starting bid
Starting bid
Discover a personalized path to wellness with a functional physical therapy session from Missing Link PT in Ashburn, VA. This one-on-one session, donated by Missing Link’s expert therapists, focuses on building strength, mobility, and resilience tailored to your unique goals and physical needs.
Whether recovering from an injury, managing chronic pain, or simply enhancing your athletic performance, this customized session will empower you to move better, feel stronger, and achieve lasting results. Perfect for anyone looking to reclaim optimal movement and function, this experience offers a step toward a healthier, more active lifestyle!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
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