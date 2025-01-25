2025 Hall of Fame Dinner

• Premier recognition as the Title Sponsor for the event
• Prominent logo placement on all event materials, banners, and promotional items
• Special acknowledgment during the event with an opportunity to address attendees
• Outfield Wall 4’x8’ business banner
• Featured branding on social media, press releases, and event marketing
• VIP Table for 10 at the Hall of Fame Dinner
• Commemorative plaque recognizing your support and commitment to Edison Tigers Baseball
Home Run Sponsorship
$2,500
• VIP Table for 10 at the Hall of Fame Dinner
• Recognition in the event program & social media promotions
• Bleacher Sponsorship- business name on a 3’ colorplast baseball hung on back of bleachers
• Logo featured on event banners & promotional materials
Triple Play Sponsorship
$1,500
• Table for 10 at the Hall of Fame Dinner
• Logo on event banner & recognition in the program
• Social media acknowledgment
Double Play Sponsorship
$1,000
• Reserved seating for 5 at the Hall of Fame Dinner
• Name listed in the event program
• Social media shoutout
Base Hit Sponsorship
$500
• 2 Tickets at the Hall of Fame Dinner
• Name recognition in the event program
• Social media acknowledgment
Tiger Pride Sponsorship
$250
(Same as Base hit without tickets)
For people that want to sponsor but can’t attend.
