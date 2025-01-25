Edison High Baseball Boosters

Edison High Baseball Boosters

About this event

2025 Hall of Fame Dinner

2111 Tuolumne St

Fresno, CA 93721, USA

Single Ticket
$65
Admits One person
Table
$600
Tables seat 10.
Grand Slam Sponsoreship
$5,000
• Premier recognition as the Title Sponsor for the event • Prominent logo placement on all event materials, banners, and promotional items • Special acknowledgment during the event with an opportunity to address attendees • Outfield Wall 4’x8’ business banner • Featured branding on social media, press releases, and event marketing • VIP Table for 10 at the Hall of Fame Dinner • Commemorative plaque recognizing your support and commitment to Edison Tigers Baseball
Home Run Sponsorship
$2,500
• VIP Table for 10 at the Hall of Fame Dinner • Recognition in the event program & social media promotions • Bleacher Sponsorship- business name on a 3’ colorplast baseball hung on back of bleachers • Logo featured on event banners & promotional materials
Triple Play Sponsorship
$1,500
• Table for 10 at the Hall of Fame Dinner • Logo on event banner & recognition in the program • Social media acknowledgment
Double Play Sponsorship
$1,000
• Reserved seating for 5 at the Hall of Fame Dinner • Name listed in the event program • Social media shoutout
Base Hit Sponsorship
$500
• 2 Tickets at the Hall of Fame Dinner • Name recognition in the event program • Social media acknowledgment
Tiger Pride Sponsorship
$250
(Same as Base hit without tickets) For people that want to sponsor but can’t attend.

