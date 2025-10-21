2025 Halloween Bingo @ the Door

Offered by
About this shop
Play THREE bingo cards at once for each of the 10 games with these triple bingo cards. These cards are for games 1-10
Play ONE bingo cards at once for each of the 10 games with these triple bingo cards. These cards are for games 1-10
This is a single card for our Final Game of the evening for our grand prize! This card is for game 11
Try your luck to win our 50/50! Last year's winner took home over $400!
Buy more, save and increase your chances to win our 50/50! Last year's winner took home over $400!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!