DO NOT PURCHASE this item ahead of the carnival. This listing is for in-person sale ONLY.
This wristband grants unlimited entry to all the fun, games, and attractions at the 2025 Halloween Carnival—including favorites like the Haunted Circus!
The tickets grant entry to 7 games at the 2025 Halloween Carnival—including favorites like the Haunted Circus!
❤️ Sponsor a Wristband
We’ve partnered with the Carpenter Cares committee to support students in our community facing unforeseen hardships. By donating to the Sponsor a Wristband program, you help provide toward a carnival wristband, a Spirit Store item, and food & beverage tickets. Any donation amount is appreciated. Excess funds support PTA-sponsored events and programs. Thank you for helping make the magic happen for every child!
We’ve partnered with the Carpenter Cares committee to support students in our community facing unforeseen hardships. By donating to the Sponsor a Wristband program, you help provide a carnival wristband, a Spirit Store item, and food & beverage tickets. Any donation amount is appreciated. Excess funds support PTA-sponsored events and programs. Thank you for helping make the magic happen for every child!
