2025 Halloween Carnival

3909 Carpenter Ave

Studio City, CA 91604, USA

Unlimited Wristband (IN PERSON SALE ONLY)
$45

DO NOT PURCHASE this item ahead of the carnival. This listing is for in-person sale ONLY.


This wristband grants unlimited entry to all the fun, games, and attractions at the 2025 Halloween Carnival—including favorites like the Haunted Circus!

7 Game Tickets (IN PERSON SALE ONLY)
$25

DO NOT PURCHASE this item ahead of the carnival. This listing is for in-person sale ONLY.


The tickets grant entry to 7 games at the 2025 Halloween Carnival—including favorites like the Haunted Circus!


Donate $10 towards Sponsor a Wristband (100% Tax Deductible)
$10

❤️ Sponsor a Wristband
We’ve partnered with the Carpenter Cares committee to support students in our community facing unforeseen hardships. By donating to the Sponsor a Wristband program, you help provide toward a carnival wristband, a Spirit Store item, and food & beverage tickets.  Any donation amount is appreciated. Excess funds support PTA-sponsored events and programs. Thank you for helping make the magic happen for every child!

Donate $35 to fully Sponsor a Wristband(100% Tax Deductible)
$35

❤️ Sponsor a Wristband
❤️ Sponsor a Wristband
We've partnered with the Carpenter Cares committee to support students in our community facing unforeseen hardships. By donating to the Sponsor a Wristband program, you help provide a carnival wristband, a Spirit Store item, and food & beverage tickets.  Any donation amount is appreciated. Excess funds support PTA-sponsored events and programs. Thank you for helping make the magic happen for every child!

