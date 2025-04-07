2025 Hansen Carnival - Silent Auction

Level up your next birthday celebration with this high-energy, high-fun Ninja U party package—perfect for the ninja-in-training who’s ready to climb, jump, and conquer! This silent auction item includes: One Free Birthday Party at Ninja U Obstacle Training Gym. The party includes: 2 hours of Ninja U fun for your Birthday Ninja & 10 friends Free Ninja U t-shirt for the Birthday Ninja Use of the private birthday party area upstairs One hour of free play on our main level obstacles, warped walls, rock climbing wall, Everest hill, dodge ball court, and preschool area One hour of time upstairs for your treats and gift opening plus exclusive use of our Timed Speed Course with a Ninja U coach Total Value: $260 Donated by: Ninja U Obstacle Training Gym

