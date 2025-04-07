2025 Hansen Carnival - Silent Auction

The "Little Bookworm Basket" includes sweet items for your little reader.
It includes: $20 Gift Card to the Nook, "The Book With No Pictures" Book by BJ Novak, "Five Minute Bedtime Stories Book", "My Reading Adventures" Journal, Various Bookmarks, Colored Pencils, Puppy Plush, Woven Basket.
Total Value: $95
Donated by: Mrs. Johnson's Preschool Class
2. Parenthood Survival Kit
$40
Starting bid
The "Parenthood Survival Kit" includes items to keep both kids and parents smiling—from caffeine and comfort to toys, first-aid, and a few sanity-savers in between!
It includes: $40 Gift Card to the Vibe, $30 Gift Card to Peekaboo, 4 Passes to the Phelps Youth Pavillion, Pastel Owala Waterbottle, Bag of Sidecar Project Blend Coffee, Plush stackable toy, Gracie Goose Itsy Ritzy Plush, Everlit Care First Aid Kit, Welly Bandages 100 refill pack, Under-the-Sea Scratch & Sketch Activity Book, Wild Republic MyPhone Water Game, Nee-Doh Fuzz Ball, Basket.
Total Value: $265
Donated by: Mrs. Caitlin Bauer's Kindergarten Class, Mrs. DeGabrielle's 5th Grade Class, and Phelps Youth Pavillion
3. Picture Perfect Family Basket
$150
Starting bid
The "Picture Perfect Family Basket" has everything you need to capture your family with professional photos (and treats to bribe the kids!)
It includes: Family Photo Mini Session Gift Certificate ($400) - Donated by Little Moments by Sarah Photography & Design, $20 Von Maur Gift Card, $20 Cedar City Creamery Gift Card, $10 4 Queens Gift Card, 2 Bags of Freeze Dried Candy (donated by the VerDught Family), Basket.
Total Value: $460
Donated by: Mrs. Feuss' Kindergarten Class, Little Moments by Sarah Photography & Design, and the VerDught Family
4. All the Cozy Vibes Basket
$40
Starting bid
The "All the Cozy Vibes" Basket is packed with everything a person needs for the ultimate chill day—comfy, crafty, and totally Insta-worthy.
This basket includes: $40 Target Gift Card, $20 Cup of Joe Gift Card, $20 Side Car Gift Card, Better Homes & Gardens Throw Pillow, Threshold Fleece Throw Blanket, "Good Vibes" Neon Light Sign, Unicorn Friendship Jewelry Kit, T Rex Plush with Zipper Mouth and a Surprise Inside, Large Woven Basket.
Total Value: $185
Donated by: Mrs. Tognetti's Kindergarten Class
5. Creative Kids Bin
$40
Starting bid
The "Creative Kids Bin" is packed with colorful supplies and hands-on fun to inspire any young artist's next masterpiece! Is there anything better than brand-new crayons?
It includes: $50 Hearst Center for the Arts Gift Certificate, Mondo Llama Go Go Studio Mixed Media Case, Foil Fun Craft Set, How to Draw Everything Book, Sticker by Letter Book "In the Wild", Sticker by Number Book "Animals"
Water Colors Art Set, Box of 120 Crayola Crayons, 2 Boxes of Crayola Washable Markers (Classic & Bright), Crayola Twistables Crayons, 4 Sticker Packs, Plastic Basket.
Total Value: $175
Donated by: Mrs. Marisa Bauer's Kindergarten Class & The Hearst Center for the Arts
6. Bark-tastic Bundle
$25
Starting bid
The "Bark-tastic Bundle" is tail-wagging fun packed with treats, toys, and a cuddle session with Hansen’s favorite furry friend, Copper!
It includes: Puppy Snuggle Session with Hansen's Infamous Service Dog Copper, $10 Pet Supplies Plus Gift Card, Bark Box "Yappy Meal" Toy, Bark Box Turkey Toy, Nerf Dog Football, Nerf Crinkle Ball , Kong Classics Toy, Kong Easy Treat Spray, Milk Bone Soft & Chewy Dog Snacks, Milk Bone Treats, Milk Bone Dipped Dog Biscuits, Puppy Basket, Plastic Bin.
Total Value: $125
Donated by: Mrs. Andersen's 1st Grade Class & Copper the Service Dog
7. Birthday Bash in a Basket
$50
Starting bid
Celebrate in style with the "Birthday Bash in a Basket," a fun-filled collection of everything you need to make any birthday unforgettable!
Custom Birthday Yard Sign - Donated by: SignBee ($99), Personalized Video Message from The Hype Guy (Ben Behrends from American Ninja Warrior), $30 Crumbl Cookie Gift Card, $20 Starbucks Gift Card, $10 Dollar Tree Gift Card, Happy Birthday Banner with Twinkle Lights, Birthday Wrapping Paper, Birthday Balloon on a Stick, Happy Birthday Cake Topper, Number Birthday Cake Candles, Skinny Birthday Cake Candles, Sticker Fun Birthday Card, Latex Balloons, Scotch Tape, Stackable Storage Bin.
Total Value: $250
Donated by: Ms. Franklin's 1st Grade Class, SignBee, and Ben Behrends
8. Pool Essentials Basket
$30
Starting bid
Dive into summer with the "Pool Essentials" Basket, packed with all the must-have items for a fun day at the pool or beach!
It includes: Original Bogg Bag, 2 Turkish Beach Towels, Cooler Bag, 4 Sets of Beach Towel Clips, 2 Sum Bum Sunscreen Sprays, Speedo Youth Goggles, Diving Gems Toys, Diving Squid Toys, 3 Waterproof Phone Sleeves.
Total Value: $185
Donated by: Mrs. Kirchner's 1st Grade Class
9. Lights, Snacks, Action Home Movie Basket
$40
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate movie night with the "Lights, Snacks, Action Home Movie Basket," filled with all the treats and entertainment you need for a cozy, cinematic experience at home!
This basket includes: $50 Disney+ Gift Card, $30 Netflix Gift Card, $25 Urban Pie Gift Card (Donated by Urban Pie), Popcorn Bowls (1 Large, 2 Medium, 6 Small), Here's What's Poppin Cheddar Cheese Popcorn, Here's What's Poppin Sea Salt Caramel Popcorn, 3 Popcorn Seasonings, 4 Movie Theatre Style Candies, Popcorn Plush, Woven Seagrass Basket.
Total Value: $180
Donated by: Ms. Wooldridge's 2nd Grade Class & Urban Pie
10. Coffee Lovers On-The-Go Basket
$25
Starting bid
The "Coffee Lovers On-the-Go" Basket will fuel your day in the best ways!
This includes: Owala Leak-Proof Insulated Travel Cup, Large Mug, $30 Sidecar Gift Card, $10 Hurts Donut Gift Card, $10 Starbucks Gift Card, $10 Scooter's Gift Card ,$5 Cup of Joe Gift Certificate, Java Sok Cold Beverage Sleeve, Woven Basket with Lid.
Total Value: $125
Donated by: Mrs. Aswegan's 2nd Grade Class
11. I Woke Up Like This Basket
$50
Starting bid
Glow up in style with the "I Woke Up Like This" Basket, packed with all the beauty and self-care goodies to make it look like you put in effort—when really, you just woke up!
The "I Woke Up Like This" Basket includes: $50 Luxe Nail Bar Gift Certificate (Donated by Luxe Nail Bar), $20 Ulta Gift Card, SkinBetter Science Detoxifying Scrub Mask, Wet Detangling Brush, Tree Hut Vanilla Foaming Gel Wash, Tree Hut Vanilla Hand Wash, Being Frenshe Cashmere Vanilla Hair, Body, & Linen Mist, Appleberry Lip Oil, EOS Vanilla Bean Chapstick, Set of 2 Headbands, 5 pack of Satin Scrunchies, SkinBetter Science Detoxifying Scrub Mask, 2 No Filter Tshirts, 2 No Filter Coozies, 2 pairs Sunglasses, Paper Rope Bin.
Total Value: $230
Donated by: Mrs. Burgart's 2nd Grade Class & Luxe Nail Bar
12. Color Your Chaos Basket
$25
Starting bid
Tame the mess with the "Color Your Chaos" Basket, the perfect mix of organization and fun to help you tidy up while adding a splash of color to your day!
This basket includes: The Home Edit Book, The Rainbow Cleanup Book, $20 Main Street Sweets Gift Certificate, Large Clear Storage Bin, Large Home Edit Highwall Turntable, Fabric Drawer, Paper Mate Colored Pen Set (12), 7 Colorful Candies.
Total Value: $125
Donated by: Mrs. Linder's Class
13. Eat Local Basket
$20
Starting bid
Savor the taste of the town with the "Eat Local" Basket, packed with delicious local treats and gift cards to support your favorite neighborhood spots!
The "Eat Local" Basket includes:, $20 Hansen's Dairy Gift Card, $20 Barn Happy Gift Card, $20 The Vibe Gift Card, $10 George's Local Gift Card, Kellog's Local Honey, Chocolate Covered Cashew Crunch made by The Amish Candy Kitchen, Woven Basket.
Total Value: $100
Donated by: Mrs. Urbanek's 3rd Grade Class
14. Chapter by Chapter Basket
$25
Starting bid
Escape into a good book with the "Chapter by Chapter" Basket, complete with cozy essentials to make your reading time extra special! A perfect gift for a book-lover.
The "Chapter by Chapter Basket" includes: $30 Gift Certificate to The Nook, $10 RayGun Gift Card, "The Things We Leave Unfinished Book" by Rebecca Yarros, "The Five-Star Weekend" by Elin Hilderbrand, Sandalwood and Cardamom Musk Candle, "Books are Good for You" Mug, Mini Magnetic Bookmarks, Plastic Bin.
Total Value: $115
Donated by: Mrs. Cawelti's 3rd Grade Class
15. Relax & Recharge Basket
$50
Starting bid
Take a well-deserved break with the "Relax & Recharge" Basket, packed with everything you need to unwind, indulge, and refresh your mind and body!
The "Relax & Recharge Basket" includes: $100 Massage Gift Card at Pure Serenity Massage for up to a 75 minutes massage, $40 Big Acai Gift Card, Olipop Strawberry Vanilla 4 Pack, Poppi Strawberry Lemon 4 Pack, 4 Endangered Species Chocolate Bars: Milk, Caramel, Caramel & Sea Salt, & Smooth Dark Chocolate, Wire Crate.
Total Value: $185
Donated by: Mrs. Faust's 3rd Grade Class
16. UNI Fanatic Basket
$50
Starting bid
Show your Panther pride with the "UNI Fanatic" Basket, packed with all the gear and goodies every UNI fan needs to cheer on the team in style!
The "UNI Fanatic" Basket includes: 2 Tickets to one 2025 UNI Home Football Game, $50 UNI Bookstore Gift Card, $20 J's Homestyle Gift Certificate, One Free Shirt at Raygun Gift Certificate, Franklin Official Football, 2 UNI Long Sleeve Shirts (Adult Medium & Adult Large), UNI Panthers Youth Nike Hat, Panthers Water Bottle, Plastic Basket.
Total Value: $240
Donated by: Mr. DeLong's 4th Grade Class, UNI Athletics, and Raygun
17. Ultimate Charcuterie Experience Basket
$15
Starting bid
Indulge in a gourmet experience with the "Ultimate Charcuterie Experience" Basket, featuring everything you need to create a perfect spread for your next gathering or solo snack session!
The "Ultimate Charcuterie Experience" Basket includes: One Small Custom Charcuterie Board Gift Certificate from Olive & Graze (Donated by Olive & Graze), $10 Aldi Gift Card, Wooden Charcuterie Tray, Feta Cheese Stuffed Olives, Castelvetrano Olives, 2 Boxes of Toasteds Crackers, Plastic Bin.
Total Value: $100
Donated by: Mrs. Crook's 4th Grade Class & Olive & Graze
18. Yes Day Basket
$50
Starting bid
Surprise the kids with an epic "Yes Day" Basket, packed with exciting activities, delicious treats, and fun adventures for a day full of smiles and memories!
The "Yes Day" Basket includes: 8 Grout Museum Passes - Donated by the Grout Museum, 2 Palmer's Family Fun Eagle Packages ($40 Gift Certificate), $25 Cedar City Creamery Gift Card, $20 Ninja U Gift Card, $20 Main Street Sweets Gift Certificate, $10 McDonalds Gift Card, "What Sounds Fun to You?" book by Annie F. Downs, Oreos, Emoji Glass Cup with Lid & Straw, Wooden Crate.
Total Value: $300
Donated by: Mrs. Pendleton's 4th Grade Class & The Grout Museum
19. Pickleball Dink & Smash Basket
$50
Starting bid
Serve up some serious fun on and off the court with this ultimate Pickleball 'Dink & Smash' Basket—packed with gear, goodies, and even a lesson from Hansen's local pro!
The Pickleball "Dink & Smash" Basket includes: Kids Pickleball Lesson for 4 with Mr. Gjersvik (Hansen's School Counselor), $50 Urban Pie Gift Card (Donated by Urban Pie), Large Capacity Pickleball Sling Backpack, Athletic Works Drawstring Cinch Backpack, 4 Reebok PIckleball Rackets, 2 Frogg Toggs Cooling Towels, Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Spray SPF 50, 2 Gatorade Bottles w/ FlavorPods, 2 28oz Gatorades, Plastic Bin.
Total Value: $300
Donated by: Mrs. Pierce's 4th Grade Class, Mr. Gjersvik, & Urban Pie
20. Date Night Basket
$25
Starting bid
Say goodbye to ‘what should we do tonight?’ with this ready-to-go Date Night Basket full of local charm and sweet surprises!
This Date Night Basket includes: $50 Montage Gift Card, $20 Flowerama Gift Card (Donated by Flowerama), Scratch Off Date Night Idea Cards, Sparkling Red Grape Juice, Stam Chocolates, Basket.
Total Value: $100
Donated by: Mrs. VanMaanen's 5th Grade Class, Montage, & Flowerama
21. CF Tiger Fanatics
$75
Starting bid
Show your Tiger pride in style all year long with this ultimate CF Fanatics Basket—packed with gear, activity passes, and everything you need to cheer on the Tigers in comfort!
The CF Tiger Fanatics Basket includes: 2 Tiger Booster Club Activity Passes for next school year - (Passes are good for all 7th to 12th grade home, regular season games including select music and theatre productions.) ($250 value, Donated by the Tiger Booster Club), Coleman Stadium Seat, $30 Kwik Star Gift Card, CF Tigers Cap, CF Tigers Winter Stocking Hat, CF Tigers Tshirt (Size XL), CF Tigers Tumbler, Metal Bin.
Added 4/17: Athlete SMACK Pack
Total Value: $420
Donated by: Mrs. Pease's 5th Grade Class, Mrs. DeGabriele's 5th Grade Class, and the CF Tiger Booster Club
22. Game On Basket
$40
Starting bid
From trick shots to board game battles, this Game On Basket scores big on fun, snacks, and all-out energy!
The Game On Basket Includes: $30 Scheels Gift Card, The Dude Perfect Board Game, Silent Basketball, Electronic Doorway Basketball Hoop, Nerfoop Basketball Hoop, LED Light Strip, 2 Prime Bottled Drinks, Mike & Ikes, Buncha Crunch, Cream Rope Basket.
Total Value: $185
Donated by: Mr. Pirkl's 6th Grade Class
23. Grill & Chill Basket
$40
Starting bid
Tongs? Check. Seasonings? Check. SPAM-themed swag? Absolutely. This Grill & Chill Basket brings the heat—and the laughs—to your next cookout!
The Grill & Chill Basket includes: $50 Fareway Gift Card, ThermPro Meat Thermometer, Grill Mark 3 piece BBQ Tool Set, "The Best Grilling Cookbook" by The Grill Dads, SPAM apron, SPAM Oven Mitt, SPAM Hot Pad, Jumbo Size Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Dijon Mustard, Honey Mustard, Brown Sugar Bourbon Seasoning, Montreal Steak Seasoning, Roasted Garlic & Herb Seasoning, Plastic Basket.
Total Value: $200
Donated by: Mr. Swanson's 6th Grade Class
24. Influencer Pack
$40
Starting bid
From Prime drinks to prime content, The Influencer Pack is your backstage pass to big snacks, bold tricks, and a blast-off moment with Tim Dodd!
The Influencer Pack includes: $30 Google Play Gift Card, "101 Tricks, Tips, and Cool Stuff" book by Dude Perfect, Dude Perfect Sticky Tic Tac Toe Game, Meet & Greet with Tim Dodd, the Everyday Astronaut - "Tim will visit Hansen Elementary to meet you and accompany you to your classroom for a one-of-a-kind experience. Get ready to talk rockets, space, and all things science with a real-life space educator and YouTube Personality!", Everyday Astronaut Heat Shield Mug, Everyday Astronaut Sticker Pack,
Ninja Kidz Fruit Blox Pouches, Feastables Chocolate Bars (12 count), 4 JoyRide Candies, 6 Prime Hydration Drinks, Basket.
Total Value: $220
Donated by: Mrs. Schuster's 6th Grade Class & Tim Dodd
25. Cruise Control Car Package
$50
Starting bid
Because your car deserves a glow-up too—this Cruise Control Package brings the clean, the convenience, and the cruising comfort!
This "Cruise Control" Package includes: Free Interior Express Detail & Wash at the Wash Bar ($70 Value, donated by The Wash Bar), $30 Kwik Star Gift Card, Pro Spec Twisted Terry Car Drying Towel, Vehicle Maintenance Log Book, 2 Cupholder Trash Cans, Armor All Cleaning Wipes, Maison & Muse Car Air Fresheners (2 pack), Refresh Your Car Air Fresheners (2 pack), Car Sponge, 3 Gallon Bucket.
Added to basket 4/17 - GoKit First Aid Kit.
Total Value: $280
Donated by: Mrs. Riley's 6th Grade Class, Mrs. DeGabriele's 5th Grade Class, & The Wash Bar
26. Can You Escape Package
$30
Starting bid
Get locked in and leveled up with this Escapology bundle—perfect for puzzle lovers, thrill seekers, and anyone who loves a good mystery!
This package includes: 4 passes for one escape game at Escapology, Escapology Tshirt (Size can be exchanged at the store), 4 game wristbands.
Total Value: $150
Donated by: Escapology
27. Let's Make Music Basket
$15
Starting bid
Start your little one’s love of music off on the right note with this playful and enriching Kindermusik experience!
This basket includes: One month of free Kindermusic Classes at Little Light Studio (Ages 0-7), 2 Shaker Eggs, Jingle Stick, Kindermusik Dancing Scarf.
Total Value: $90
Donated by: Little Light Studio
28. Hair Goals Basket
$40
Starting bid
Achieve flawless hair every day with this Hair Goals basket—packed with professional-grade products and tools to help you perfect every look!
The "Hair Goals" basket includes: $25 Hint & Hue Salon Gift Card, Aima Beauty One Step Hair Dryer, Wetbrush Pro Flex Dry Brush, Amika Fluxus Touchable Hairspray, Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo, Amika Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Shampoo, Amika Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Conditioner, Amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask, Invisibobble Traceless Hair Ring, Linen Basket.
Total Value: $225
Donated by: Tricia Rose at Hint & Hue Salon and Teri Yackley
29. Glow Up Kit
$100
Starting bid
Smooth things over with this beauty-boosting bundle!
This kit includes: Botox Treatment up to 60 units at Evolve Asethetics, Travel hairbrush, Skincare headband, Pen, Basket.
Total Value: $810
Donated by: Evolve Aesthetics & Regenerative Medicine
30. Dew It For Your Skin Package
$75
Starting bid
Treat your skin to the ultimate refresh with this Dew It for Your Skin basket—featuring a deluxe Hydrafacial and top-notch skincare products for a flawless, dewy glow!
This package includes:
Free Deluxe Hydrafacial at Evolve Asthetics ($220), ZoSkin Health Complexion Renewal Pads, ZoSkin Health Exfoliating Polish, ZoSkin Health Gentle Cleanser, "Age Healthier Live Happier" Book by Dr. Gary Donovitz, "Testosterone Matters...More!" book by Gary Donovitz, Skincare Headwrap, Travel hairbrush, Pen, Woven Basket.
Total Value: $375
Donated by: Evolve Aesthetics & Regenerative Medicine
31. Epic Ninja Warrior Birthday Party
$60
Starting bid
Level up your next birthday celebration with this high-energy, high-fun Ninja U party package—perfect for the ninja-in-training who’s ready to climb, jump, and conquer!
This silent auction item includes: One Free Birthday Party at Ninja U Obstacle Training Gym.
The party includes:
2 hours of Ninja U fun for your Birthday Ninja & 10 friends
Free Ninja U t-shirt for the Birthday Ninja
Use of the private birthday party area upstairs
One hour of free play on our main level obstacles, warped walls, rock climbing wall, Everest hill, dodge ball court, and preschool area
One hour of time upstairs for your treats and gift opening plus exclusive use of our Timed Speed Course with a Ninja U coach
Total Value: $260
Donated by: Ninja U Obstacle Training Gym
32. Polished & Perfect Basket
$50
Starting bid
Achieve the smile of your dreams with this Polished & Perfect Basket—loaded with premium dental products for a clean, fresh, and dazzling finish!
This basket includes: Custom made whitening trays and bleach from Waterloo Dental Associates, Oral B Genius Professional Rechargeable Toothbrush ($150), Additional Oral B Brushhead, Crest Pro Health Gum DeToxify, Crest Pro Health Mouthwash, 2 Oral B Kids Toothbrushes, Oral B Glide floss, Floss picks, Basket.
Total Value: $700
Donated by: Waterloo Dental Associates
33. Texas Roadhouse Fanatics Box
$10
Starting bid
Saddle up for a savory night in with this Texas Roadhouse-inspired dinner box!
This box includes: Dinner for Two for Texas Roadhouse ($30 value), Steak Seasoning, Peanuts, Texas Roadhouse, Coozie.
Total Value: $50
Donated by: Texas Roadhouse Cedar Falls
