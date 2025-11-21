2026 Harding Indoor Guard/Percussion Participation Fees

Offered by
Covers full participation fee. No additional payments required.
Initial deposit toward the 2026 indoor guard/percussion fees. Required to reserve your student's spot in the show. Due December 5, 2026.
Second payment in the installment plan. Due December 21, 2025.
Final installment payment for students. Due January 30, 2026.
Support an Indoor Student in Need
The full indoor participation fee is $250. A Sponsor a Prexy donation helps cover part or all of this cost for a student who needs support.
Donate what you can — every contribution helps ensure all students can participate in our indoor season.
Thank you for supporting our students. ❤️🖤
Use this option ONLY to pay a specific remaining balance or a partial participation fee amount.
This is NOT a scholarship request.
Full participation fees are still required unless approved through sponsorship support.
