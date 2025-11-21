Presidents Band Club, Inc.

Offered by

Presidents Band Club, Inc.

About this shop

2026 Harding Indoor Guard/Percussion Participation Fees

Lump Sum Option - Full Indoor Guard/Percussion item
Lump Sum Option - Full Indoor Guard/Percussion
$250

Covers full participation fee. No additional payments required.

Installment Option - Deposit (Payment 1 of 3) item
Installment Option - Deposit (Payment 1 of 3)
$50

Initial deposit toward the 2026 indoor guard/percussion fees. Required to reserve your student's spot in the show. Due December 5, 2026.

Installment Option - Payment 2 of 3 item
Installment Option - Payment 2 of 3
$100

Second payment in the installment plan. Due December 21, 2025.

Installment Option - Payment 3 of 3 (Guard/Percussion) item
Installment Option - Payment 3 of 3 (Guard/Percussion)
$100

Final installment payment for students. Due January 30, 2026.

Sponsor a Prexy item
Sponsor a Prexy
Pay what you can

Support an Indoor Student in Need

The full indoor participation fee is $250. A Sponsor a Prexy donation helps cover part or all of this cost for a student who needs support.

Donate what you can — every contribution helps ensure all students can participate in our indoor season.

Thank you for supporting our students. ❤️🖤

Pay a Custom Balance Amount
Pay what you can

Use this option ONLY to pay a specific remaining balance or a partial participation fee amount.
This is NOT a scholarship request.
Full participation fees are still required unless approved through sponsorship support.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!