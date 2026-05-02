2025 Harmony Golf Classis Raffle

Cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo, one block from THE FOUNTAIN! Enjoy the pool at the complex, hike and walk in the magnificent beauty of the mountains. Wonderful dining walking distance from the condo. Use this as a staycation or friends and family that come visit. Value $730

Cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo, one block from THE FOUNTAIN! Enjoy the pool at the complex, hike and walk in the magnificent beauty of the mountains. Wonderful dining walking distance from the condo. Use this as a staycation or friends and family that come visit. Value $730

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