2025 Harmony Golf Classis Raffle

Enjoy a 2 night stay at the beautiful Civana Wellness Resort and Spa. $250 Resort Credit to be used throughout CIVANA. Access to daily wellness programs and fitness center. Complimentary bikes to explore. Reservations to be made by January 31, 2026. Value $2000
Enjoy a 2 night stay at the beautiful Civana Wellness Resort and Spa. $250 Resort Credit to be used throughout CIVANA. Access to daily wellness programs and fitness center. Complimentary bikes to explore. Reservations to be made by January 31, 2026. Value $2000
#2 Five night Stay at Airbnb in Fountain Hills AZ
$100
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo, one block from THE FOUNTAIN! Enjoy the pool at the complex, hike and walk in the magnificent beauty of the mountains. Wonderful dining walking distance from the condo. Use this as a staycation or friends and family that come visit. Value $730
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo, one block from THE FOUNTAIN! Enjoy the pool at the complex, hike and walk in the magnificent beauty of the mountains. Wonderful dining walking distance from the condo. Use this as a staycation or friends and family that come visit. Value $730
#4 Whiskeys From the Bourbon Trail
$100
Enjoy a collection of fine whiskeys from Kentucky WITH some extra special items added! Angel Envy, Buffalo Trace, Old Forrester AND MORE! Valued at $400
Enjoy a collection of fine whiskeys from Kentucky WITH some extra special items added! Angel Envy, Buffalo Trace, Old Forrester AND MORE! Valued at $400
#5 Beautiful 6ft Decorative Ocotillo Metal Art Sculpture
$100
Add a stunning touch of the Southwest to your home or garden. Expertly handcrafted in Arizona, this unique piece captures the natural beauty of the iconic ocotillo plant in durable metal, perfect for indoor or outdoor display. A true statement piece that blends artistry with desert charm! Value $600
Add a stunning touch of the Southwest to your home or garden. Expertly handcrafted in Arizona, this unique piece captures the natural beauty of the iconic ocotillo plant in durable metal, perfect for indoor or outdoor display. A true statement piece that blends artistry with desert charm! Value $600
#6 Hot Air Balloon Ride for 2 and Champagne Breakfast
$100
Float high above the Sonoran Desert with Arizona Balloon Safaris, named "Best Hot Air Balloon Ride in the country" by USA Today 10 Best! https://www.arizonaballoonsafaris.com. Value $730
Float high above the Sonoran Desert with Arizona Balloon Safaris, named "Best Hot Air Balloon Ride in the country" by USA Today 10 Best! https://www.arizonaballoonsafaris.com. Value $730
#7 Botox Wine & Cheese Party for 3 to 4 people
$100
Pamper yourself with a relaxing party with friends with
some self care! The Party will be held in Scottsdale. http://www.sedonaintegrativemedicalclinic.com. Value $2500
Pamper yourself with a relaxing party with friends with
some self care! The Party will be held in Scottsdale. http://www.sedonaintegrativemedicalclinic.com. Value $2500
#9 Stunning Acrylic Art Piece "Ocean's Heartfelt Symphony"
$100
This captivating masterpiece captures the depth, movement, and emotion of the ocean**, blending vibrant colors and fluid artistry for a truly mesmerizing effect. A one-of-a-kind piece that will make a striking statement in any space! 20 X 24 gallery wrapped canvas. Created by talented local Arizona artist, Rosemary Baltensberger. Value $350
This captivating masterpiece captures the depth, movement, and emotion of the ocean**, blending vibrant colors and fluid artistry for a truly mesmerizing effect. A one-of-a-kind piece that will make a striking statement in any space! 20 X 24 gallery wrapped canvas. Created by talented local Arizona artist, Rosemary Baltensberger. Value $350
#10 Fabulous 2 night stay at the beautiful Fairmont Princess
$100
Fabulous 2-night stay at the stunning Fairmont Scottsdale Princess! Escape to this world-class resort, where elegance meets relaxation, sparkling pools, and top-tier amenities in a breathtaking desert setting. Value $1000
Fabulous 2-night stay at the stunning Fairmont Scottsdale Princess! Escape to this world-class resort, where elegance meets relaxation, sparkling pools, and top-tier amenities in a breathtaking desert setting. Value $1000
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