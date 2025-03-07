2025 Golf Outing for Sponsors

2025 Hartsville Rotary Golf Outing - Bronze Sponsorship
Includes: Name will be listed on back rules handed out to each team.
Silver Sponsorship
$300
2025 Hartsville Rotary Golf Outing - Silver Sponsorship
Includes: Sign recognizing as "Silver" level on driving range and pavilion.
Gold Sponsorship
$600
2025 Hartsville Rotary Golf Outing - Gold Sponsorship
Includes: Sign recognizing as "Gold" level on driving range and pavilion, & 4 complimentary golfers.
Platinum Sponsorship
$1,200
2025 Hartsville Rotary Golf Outing - Platinum Sponsorship
Includes: Premium sign on driving range and pavilion, 4 complimentary golfers, and an option to set up your own tent, hand out breakfast, and speak at lunch. Also includes an option to include company branded item in the goodie bags - Contact Zach Swaffer at 615-388-4557 to arrange.
Let the Big Dog Eat Sponsorship
$500
Sponsor of Longest Drive contest (1 men's & 1 women's/seniors sponsorships available)
Includes: Set up of your tent at designated hole to greet golfers, and providing and awarding the prize (should be between $50 - $100 in value). Also includes an option to include company branded item in the goodie bags - Contact Zach Swaffer at 615-388-4557 to arrange.
Throwing Darts Sponsorship
$500
Sponsor of Closest to the Pin on Par 3 (2 sponsorships available)
Includes: Set up of your tent at designated hole to greet golfers, and providing and awarding the prize (should be between $50 - $100 in value). Also includes an option to include company branded item in the goodie bags - Contact Zach Swaffer at 615-388-4557 to arrange.
