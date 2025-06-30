2025 Harvest Day - Vendor Registration

Outdoor Booth Reservation (Tent or Ag Barn backyard)
$50
All outside booths will need to provide your own tables and chairs. We have a large tent in the barnyard for some vendors, some vendors will need to bring their own shade. If you are using a canopy, please make sure that you secure it so it does not blow away if it gets windy.
All outside booths will need to provide your own tables and chairs. We have a large tent in the barnyard for some vendors, some vendors will need to bring their own shade. If you are using a canopy, please make sure that you secure it so it does not blow away if it gets windy.
Indoor Booth Reservation (Ag Barn)
$60
All inside booths will be on a first come first serve basis. You must provide your own tables and chairs.
All inside booths will be on a first come first serve basis. You must provide your own tables and chairs.
Non-profit Booth
Free
Non-profits do not have to pay the booth fee, but we ask that they provide information or activities for the public.
Non-profits do not have to pay the booth fee, but we ask that they provide information or activities for the public.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!