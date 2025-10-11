2025 Hat Trick Classic Golf Tournament

1750 San Pablo Dr

San Marcos, CA 92078, USA

Individual Player Registration
$230

Register an Individual for the 2025 Golf Tournament

Team/Foursome Registration
$820
Register Your Team for the 2025 Golf Tournament - Please Included All Players Name At Purchase

Lunch and/or Happy Hour Sponsorship
$3,500

Includes 1 Foursome, Large Table Sign, 1 Hole Sign and Table/chair for Your on Course Representative

Gold Level Sponsorship
$2,500

Includes 1 Foursome and Your Company Logo on Giveaway Bag

Silver Level Sponsorship
$1,500

Includes 1 Two-some, 1 Hole Sponsorships and 1 Beach Sign

Cart Sponsorship
$1,000

Company Logo on Every Cart and 1 Hole Sign

Bloody Mary Bar
$1,000

Company Logo on Every Cart and 1 Hole Sign

Longest Drive Sponsorship
$550

Includes 1 Hole Sponsorship, Table Sign and Table/chair for Your Representative at the Hole

Closest to the Pin Sponsorship
$550

Includes 1 Hole Sponsorship, Table Sign and Table/chair for Your Representative at the Hole

Tee/Hole Sign Sponsorship
$300

Sponsor a Hole/Tee

