2025 Haunted House

Your sponsorship includes: - Logo placement on the STG website and shoutouts on local social media - Sponsor name and logo shared on printed and digital marketing throughout October - Posting on the Haunted House promo wall outside the Haunted House attraction. (approx. 2 ft x 7 ft) - Sponsor name and logo on event posters - one event poster to post at your business
Your sponsorship includes: - Logo placement on the STG website and shoutouts on local social media - Sponsor name and logo shared on printed and digital marketing throughout October - Posting on the Haunted House promo wall outside the Haunted House attraction. (approx 2ft x3ft) - Sponsor name and logo on event posters - one event poster to post at your business
Your sponsorship includes: - Logo placement on the STG website and shoutouts on local social media - Sponsor name and logo shared on printed and digital marketing throughout October - Posting on the Sponsor Spider Web outside the Haunted House attraction. (approx. 5x7 in) - Sponsor name and logo on event t-shirt and posters - One event poster to post at your business
Your sponsorship includes: - Sponsor name on event posters - Logo placement on the STG website and at event - one event poster to post at your business
