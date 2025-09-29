2025 Haunted House

50 Stangl Rd

Flemington, NJ 08822, USA

Witches' Potion Platinum
$750

Your sponsorship includes: - Logo placement on the STG website and shoutouts on local social media - Sponsor name and logo shared on printed and digital marketing throughout October - Posting on the Haunted House promo wall outside the Haunted House attraction. (approx. 2 ft x 7 ft) - Sponsor name and logo on event posters - one event poster to post at your business

Ghoulish Gold
$500

Your sponsorship includes: - Logo placement on the STG website and shoutouts on local social media - Sponsor name and logo shared on printed and digital marketing throughout October - Posting on the Haunted House promo wall outside the Haunted House attraction. (approx 2ft x3ft) - Sponsor name and logo on event posters - one event poster to post at your business

Spider Web Silver
$250

Your sponsorship includes: - Logo placement on the STG website and shoutouts on local social media - Sponsor name and logo shared on printed and digital marketing throughout October - Posting on the Sponsor Spider Web outside the Haunted House attraction. (approx. 5x7 in) - Sponsor name and logo on event t-shirt and posters - One event poster to post at your business

Bat Wing Bronze
$75

Your sponsorship includes: - Sponsor name on event posters - Logo placement on the STG website and at event - one event poster to post at your business

