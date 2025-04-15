Sales closed

2025 Hawaii Water Safety Coalition Meeting

150 Kapahulu Ave

Honolulu, HI 96815, USA

Add a donation for Hawaiian Lifeguard Association

$

General admission
$25
The Hawaiian Lifeguard Association in partnership with the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation is pleased to be hosting the Hawaii Water Safety Coalition membership for the 3rd annual HWSC meeting. A small fee will be charged this year to cover expenses including the room rental, lunch, equipment, and similar expenses associated with hosting the meeting. Lodging is available at the meeting location. Visit queenkapiolani.com

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!