2025 HBAstl Annual Gala: La Cena De Amistad

St. Louis, MO 63125, USA
Law students can join the association for free. Simply answer the question below to add your name to our membership roster and take advantage of this special member rate.
Don't pay more! Law students can join the association for free. Simply click on the Student (member) ticket, instead, and add your name to the association's roster!
Take advantage of our membership drive discount and get a general admission dinner ticket PLUS a new (or renewed) association membership for the 2025-2026 bar year for one low rate! You will be asked to confirm you want your name added to our membership roster to take advantage of this special member rate. (This is a substantial savings overpaying for dues and dinner separately!)
This ticket is for one dinner ticket for those who do not wish to become members or their guests. But wait -- for $20 dollars more, you can become a member of the HBAstl, which is an $80 savings off the price of dues and a dinner ticket bought separately!
Please use this discounted rate if you will attend as a representative or are employed by a nonprofit organization.
Can't make the dinner on November 7 but you'd still like to join the HBAstl? We've got you covered! Join now to take advantage of a $20 discount off our regular dues.
Join us for Cocktails! This Ticket does not include seated dinner.
Join us for Cocktails! This Ticket does not include seated dinner.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing