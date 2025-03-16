2025 HBCU Experience Week Sponsorships

This title sponsorship includes one 18-ft banners to hang from the pavilion roof yielding visibility of our 4,000+ guests and a 10x10ft recruiting/brand space. Sponsorship includes premiere booth location near the main stage, brand mentions, and a $3500 scholarship in the company's name.
This title sponsorship includes one 18-ft banners to hang from the pavilion roof yielding visibility of our 4,000+ guests and a 10x10ft recruiting/brand space. Sponsorship includes premiere booth location near the main stage, brand mentions, and a $3500 scholarship in the company's name.
HBCUish Chat
$7,500
Critical conversations are a big part of college life. This sponsorship supports our panel discussion moderation. Sponsor recognition is included via activation signage and a $1,000 scholarship in the company's name.
Critical conversations are a big part of college life. This sponsorship supports our panel discussion moderation. Sponsor recognition is included via activation signage and a $1,000 scholarship in the company's name.
One Band, One Sound - Audio Sponsorship
$5,000
The music sets the vibe and this audio package sponsorship supports sound, DJs, and other AV needs. Sponsor recognition is included via audio announcements and signage and includes a $2500 scholarship in the company's name.
The music sets the vibe and this audio package sponsorship supports sound, DJs, and other AV needs. Sponsor recognition is included via audio announcements and signage and includes a $2500 scholarship in the company's name.
Cool it Down
$3,000
Host a meet up in the tent with misting fans to keep everyone cool. Bottled water will be made available for all to take break from the Texas heat. This sponsor can deck out the tent as they would like and have volunteers on had to network.
Host a meet up in the tent with misting fans to keep everyone cool. Bottled water will be made available for all to take break from the Texas heat. This sponsor can deck out the tent as they would like and have volunteers on had to network.
All of the Lights - Photo Booth Sponsorship
$2,500
Help us capture the memories of the 2023 HBCU event via one of three photobooth sponsorships. Sponsor recognition is included via activation signage, photo frame branding, and a $1,000 scholarship in the company's name. Event photos will be shared with sponsors and company-branded props are allowed.
Help us capture the memories of the 2023 HBCU event via one of three photobooth sponsorships. Sponsor recognition is included via activation signage, photo frame branding, and a $1,000 scholarship in the company's name. Event photos will be shared with sponsors and company-branded props are allowed.
The Financial Aid Office - Micro-Scholarships
$500
Extends a scholarship award to a current senior high school student or transferee in the company's name. Micro-scholarships range from $500-2000 and can be purchased by increasing the number of tickets at purchase. Contact us if you would prefer a larger increment.
This package does not include event space.
Extends a scholarship award to a current senior high school student or transferee in the company's name. Micro-scholarships range from $500-2000 and can be purchased by increasing the number of tickets at purchase. Contact us if you would prefer a larger increment.
This package does not include event space.
Sponsor a Student
$25
Sponsor a student to attend our inaugural HBCU Experience Week College Prep Workshop. This sponsorship of $25 secures one space for one young scholar.
Sponsor a student to attend our inaugural HBCU Experience Week College Prep Workshop. This sponsorship of $25 secures one space for one young scholar.