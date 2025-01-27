Hillcrest Christian Academy POW

2025 HCA Warrior Gala

101 S Commercial St

Lovington, NM 88260, USA

General Admission
$30
Boots of Peace Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Includes: - 2 individual gala tickets (1/4 table) - Mention of your name at all HCA events as a Boot Sponsor
Belt of Truth Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Includes: - Company name listed on gala bulletin - Company name on Belt Sponsor banner - 2 individual gala tickets (1/4 table) - Mention of your name at all HCA events as Belt Sponsor
Sword of the Spirit Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes: - 1/8 page ad on gala bulletin - Company logo on Sword Sponsor banner - 4 individual tickets (1/2 table) - Mention of your company name at all HCA events as Sword Sponsor
Shield of Faith Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes: - 1/4 page ad on gala bulletin - 1/4 banner for company logo displayed at all HCA events for the '25/'26 school year - 4 individual gala tickets (1/2 table) - Mention of your company name at all HCA events as Shield Sponsor
Breastplate of Righteousness Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Includes: - 1/2 page ad on gala bulletin - 1/2 banner for company logo displayed at all HCA events for the '25/'26 school year - 8 individual gala tickets (full table) - Mention of your company name at all HCA events as Breastplate Sponsor
Helmet of Salvation
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
Includes: - Full page ad on gala bulletin - Full banner exclusively filled with your company logo displayed at all HCS events for the '25/'26 school year - 16 individual gala tickets (2 full tables) - Mention of your company name at all HCA events as Helmet Sponsor

