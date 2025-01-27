2025 HCA Warrior Gala

Includes: - 1/4 page ad on gala bulletin - 1/4 banner for company logo displayed at all HCA events for the '25/'26 school year - 4 individual gala tickets (1/2 table) - Mention of your company name at all HCA events as Shield Sponsor

Includes: - 1/4 page ad on gala bulletin - 1/4 banner for company logo displayed at all HCA events for the '25/'26 school year - 4 individual gala tickets (1/2 table) - Mention of your company name at all HCA events as Shield Sponsor

More details...