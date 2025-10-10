Happy Day Plants Silent Auction: Bid for a Cause

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Gather your friends for a private Plant & Sip experience at Happy Day Plants! Enjoy a hands-on succulent workshop for up to 8 people paired with a curated wine and cheese tasting provided by Küper Wine Bar. Perfect for a girls’ night, team outing, or celebration, this exclusive event promises an evening of creativity, connection, and great wine.
Must be booked in 2026. Date based on availability.
Starting bid
Bring new life to your home, office, or business with a personalized two-hour plant consultation led by Happy Day Plants owner, Jessica Birmingham. Jessica will visit your space to assess lighting and layout and tailor the session to your needs — whether that’s creating a curated list of plants suited to your environment, rearranging existing plants for optimal growth and design, or diagnosing plant health concerns.
Must be booked in 2026. Date based on availability. No new plants will be provided during the consultation.
Starting bid
Experience the magic of the annual Downtown Longmont Lights Parade from the best seats in the house! This package includes front row seating for up to 6 people in front of Happy Day Plants on Saturday, December 13th at 5 p.m. Enjoy delicious snacks and non-alcoholic beverages on us!
If the winner of the front-row seats at the Christmas parade is unable to attend, they may transfer the prize to a friend or family member. The transfer must be arranged prior to the event and communicated to Happy Day Plants staff.
Starting bid
Add a touch of Happy Day cheer to your season with this festive package! Enjoy a beautifully designed holiday centerpiece, perfect for your table or gift-giving, along with a $200 Happy Day Plants gift card to spend on plants, pots or gifts throughout the year. Whether you're looking to expand your plant collection or need the perfect gift, this package has you covered!
Actual holiday centerpiece may vary.
Starting bid
Gather your friends or family for an unforgettable Plants and Pizza Party at Happy Day Plants! This private event for up to 10 people includes a fun, hands-on plant workshop where everyone can pot their own 4" plants, followed by delicious pizza from Rosalee's Pizzeria. Perfect for celebrations, team-building, or just a fun night out with family and friends.
Must be booked in 2026. Date based on availability.
Starting bid
Keep your space fresh and thriving all year long! The winner will receive a new 4" plant each month from Happy Day Plants — hand-selected by HDP staff to grow your collection and brighten your home or office. Pots are not included, and plants must be picked up in-store each month.
Valid for 12 consecutive months starting in January 2026.
Starting bid
Enjoy a full year of plant perks with the Happy Day Plants Shop for a Year Card! The cardholder receives 10% off all plant purchases (up to $100 per transaction) from December 2025 through December 2026. Perfect for plant lovers who shop often or want to grow their collection throughout the seasons.
Discount applies to plant purchases only (no gift cards or workshops) and can be used once per day. Must present the card at checkout. Non-transferable and valid for cardholder only.
Starting bid
Add a touch of greenery to your home or office with a 6 inch potted plant from Happy Day Plants. Perfect for a windowsill, desk, or as a thoughtful gift, this plant brings life and color to any space.
Plant variety selected by Happy Day Plants.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!