2025 Health, Love and Music Festival Vendor Registration

This opportunity is ideal for food Truck entrepreneurs looking to share their flavors with a vibrant, community-focused audience. This is your chance to promote your brand, attract new customers, and support a meaningful cause. All food vendors must be properly registered and hold the necessary certificates, licenses, and health permits required to operate legally in the City of Detroit. Includes: Truck space

This opportunity is ideal for food Truck entrepreneurs looking to share their flavors with a vibrant, community-focused audience. This is your chance to promote your brand, attract new customers, and support a meaningful cause. All food vendors must be properly registered and hold the necessary certificates, licenses, and health permits required to operate legally in the City of Detroit. Includes: Truck space

seeMoreDetailsMobile