2025 Health, Love and Music Festival Vendor Registration

2974 W Grand Blvd

Detroit, MI 48202, USA

Nonprofit Information Table (No Sales)
$50
The Nonprofit Information Table provides community organizations with an opportunity to share resources, raise awareness, and connect directly with attendees—without selling products or services. It’s a chance to highlight your mission, promote upcoming programs, and engage with those who need your support most. Includes: 10x10 space Table and Chairs not included Vendors may bring their own tents
Small Business Vendor
$50
The Small Business Vendor Space offers entrepreneurs and local businesses the opportunity to showcase and sell products or services to a vibrant, community-focused audience. It’s a great way to promote your brand, build new customer relationships, and support a meaningful cause. Includes: 10x10 space Table and Chairs not included Vendors may bring their own tent
Food Truck Space
$100
This opportunity is ideal for food Truck entrepreneurs looking to share their flavors with a vibrant, community-focused audience. This is your chance to promote your brand, attract new customers, and support a meaningful cause. All food vendors must be properly registered and hold the necessary certificates, licenses, and health permits required to operate legally in the City of Detroit. Includes: Truck space
Corporate/Non-Profit Vendor Sponsorship (No Sales)
$350
The Corporate/Non-Profit Vendor Sponsorship offers mission-driven organizations premium visibility while directly supporting community programs. Sponsors receive a preferred vendor location, name recognition on event materials, and a 10x10 vendor space with table and chairs included.

