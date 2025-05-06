2025 Health, Love and Music Festival Vendor Registration

The Nonprofit Information Table provides community organizations with an opportunity to share resources, raise awareness, and connect directly with attendees—without selling products or services. It’s a chance to highlight your mission, promote upcoming programs, and engage with those who need your support most. Includes:
10x10 space
Table and Chairs not included
Vendors may bring their own tents
Small Business Vendor
$50
The Small Business Vendor Space offers entrepreneurs and local businesses the opportunity to showcase and sell products or services to a vibrant, community-focused audience. It’s a great way to promote your brand, build new customer relationships, and support a meaningful cause.
Includes:
10x10 space
Table and Chairs not included
Vendors may bring their own tent
Food Truck Space
$100
This opportunity is ideal for food Truck entrepreneurs looking to share their flavors with a vibrant, community-focused audience. This is your chance to promote your brand, attract new customers, and support a meaningful cause. All food vendors must be properly registered and hold the necessary certificates, licenses, and health permits required to operate legally in the City of Detroit. Includes: Truck space
Corporate/Non-Profit Vendor Sponsorship (No Sales)
$350
The Corporate/Non-Profit Vendor Sponsorship offers mission-driven organizations premium visibility while directly supporting community programs. Sponsors receive a preferred vendor location, name recognition on event materials, and a 10x10 vendor space with table and chairs included.
