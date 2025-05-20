2025 Health, Love and Music Festival Sponsorship Registration Link

Exclusive Branding: Your logo prominently featured on all event materials, including banners, and promotional content. Main Stage Recognition: Opportunity for a representative to speak during the event. Social Media Promotion: Dedicated posts highlighting your brand before, during, and after the event. Premium Booth Space: A prime location at the event to engage with participants. VIP Experience: Complimentary VIP passes for your team, including access to a private lounge. Feature in Program: Full-page advertisement in program distributed to all attendees. Website link on our website until January 2026
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
Prominent Branding: Your logo on select event materials and signage. Stage Recognition: Acknowledgment during key moments of the event. social media Shoutouts: Recognition on our social media platforms leading up to the event. Booth Space: Dedicated space to showcase your brand. VIP Passes: Complimentary VIP passes for your team. Ad in program Book: Half-page advertisement in the sponsorship book. Link on our site for 3 months after festival.
Silver Sponsor
$3,500
Brand Visibility: Your logo on event select promotional materials and signage. Acknowledgment During Event: Recognition during the opening ceremony. Social Media Mentions: Inclusion in our pre-event promotions. Booth Space: Space to connect with attendees. VIP Passes: 2 Complimentary VIP passes. Ad in program Book: Quarter-page advertisement.
Bronze Sponsor
$2,500
Brand Recognition: Your logo on event materials. Event Acknowledgment: Mention during the event. Social Media Inclusion: Recognition in event-related posts. Booth Space: Opportunity to engage directly with participants. Ad in program Book: Quarter-page advertisement.
Supporter Sponsor
$1,000
Brand Logo Inclusion on all printed material: Your logo included on the event website. Event Mentions: Acknowledgment during the event. Social Media Recognition: Shoutout on our social platforms. Ad in program Book: Eighth-page advertisement.
Impact Sponsor
$500
Brand Logo Inclusion: in program book and event banner Event Mentions: Acknowledgment during the event. Social Media Recognition: Shoutout on our social platforms. Ad in Sponsorship Book: Eighth-page advertisement
