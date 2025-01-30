Rileys Army Inc

Rileys Army Inc

About this event

2025 Hearts of Gold Gala

942 Laurie Ellis Rd

Winterville, NC 28590, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

~ Exclusive Opportunity for 1 business
~ Opportunity to speak at the event
~ Logo inclusion in all social media, print materials, marketing, & advertising
~ Two tables of 8 guests (16 total guests), preferred seating
~ Prominent Signage at Table
~ Champagne at Table
~ Inclusion in Email Blasts to over 2,500 Riley’s Army Supporters

Gold Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

~One table for 8 guests
~ Preferred Seating
~ Prominent Signage at Table
~ Logo Inclusion in Social Media and Print Materials
~ Inclusion in Email Blasts to over 2,500 Riley’s Army Supporters

Silver Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

~ 4 Tickets
~ Preferred Seating
~ Signage at Table
~ Logo Inclusion in Social Media Posts
~ Inclusion in Email Blasts to over 2,500 Riley’s Army Supporters

Bronze Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

~ 2 Tickets
~ Signage at Table
~ Recognition in Social Media Posts
~ Inclusion in Email Blasts to over 2,500 Riley’s Army Supporters

Table Host
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

1 table of 8

2 Tickets
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets

1 ticket
$125

1 ticket

