2025 Hearts of Heroes Veterans Gala

Join us April 5th from 1-4 pm for Our annual "Hearts of Heroes" to honor our Veteran Families in our community. With guest speakers and Hometown Hero Honorees Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Dr. Dana Robinson-Street President of the Veterans Hall of Fame. There will be lots of food, fun, and prizes to be had for all.

Join us April 5th from 1-4 pm for Our annual "Hearts of Heroes" to honor our Veteran Families in our community. With guest speakers and Hometown Hero Honorees Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Dr. Dana Robinson-Street President of the Veterans Hall of Fame. There will be lots of food, fun, and prizes to be had for all.

More details...