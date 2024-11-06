Tickets ~ HECC's First Parent & Caregiver Gala

817 5th Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55404, USA

General Admission
$25

Join us for an inspiring evening of celebration! Your ticket includes:

* Access to the gala event with entertainment and special speakers
* A delicious dinner and drinks
* The opportunity to support Hmong parents and caregivers in early childhood development

Support our mission while enjoying a night to remember!

Reserve a Table Admission
$250
groupTicketCaption

Want to secure a table and come later? Purchase a table admissions ticket and enjoy a premium experience at our First Annual Gala. Your reservation includes:

* A reserved table for 10 guests.
* A table near the stage.
* The opportunity to support Hmong parents and caregivers in early childhood development

Join us in making a lasting impact while enjoying a memorable evening!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing