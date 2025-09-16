2025 Helotes 0.5k Volunteer Sign up

Setup Crew
Help us get the party started! Setup volunteers assist with unloading supplies, setting up tents, tables, signage, and helping vendors or staff get ready before the event kicks off. Great for early risers who want to be part of the behind-the-scenes action!
Registration / Packet Pickup
Be the first smiling face our participants see! Help check in racers, hand out bibs, race packets, and shirts. This role is perfect for organized, friendly volunteers who enjoy welcoming and assisting guests as they arrive.
Challenge Station Assistant
Help bring the fun to the course! Assist with setting up and running one of our themed challenge stations along the 0.5K route. You’ll cheer on participants, explain the activity, and keep the energy high. Perfect for outgoing volunteers who love engaging with the crowd!
Starting Line & Mascot Support Assistant
Be part of the action right where it starts! Help organize participants at the starting line, assist with the Mayor’s Cup Mascot Showdown, and coordinate with our special guest judges. You’ll help keep things running smoothly, direct mascots when needed, and bring great energy to the crowd. Perfect for volunteers who enjoy being in the spotlight and helping manage key event moments!
Finish Line Assistant
Be the go-to helper at the heart of the post-race fun! Assist with keeping the area clean (trash patrol), guide runners toward the music and celebration area, answer questions about where things are located, and jump in wherever support is needed. Perfect for helpful, friendly volunteers who are ready to keep the good vibes going and the event running smoothly!
Clean-Up Crew (After the Party)
Help us wrap up the day strong! Our clean-up crew will assist with tearing down tents, packing up supplies, collecting signage, and making sure we leave the space better than we found it. If you don’t mind a little lifting and love being part of a team that gets things done — this role is for you! Many hands make light work, and we’re grateful for yours.
