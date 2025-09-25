2025 Help Bring Cocoa, Cookies, and Claus to Life This Holiday Season - Sponsorships

325 Front St

Perryville, MD 21903, USA

Sponsorship Package
$250

Sponsors receive:


> Social media mentions leading up to the event

> Logo/signage recognition at the event

> Logo on our website

> The joy of helping create holiday memories for local families

Advertising Sponsor - Print
$600

This sponsorship helps bring our event to the public through print advertising in Cecil Sports Weekly.


> Social media mentions leading up to the event

>Logo on ALL advertising and flyers

> Logo/signage recognition at the event

> Logo on our website

> The joy of helping create holiday memories for local families.


addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing