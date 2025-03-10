2025 Hermiston Cinco De Mayo Sponsorship Opportunities

MAIN STAGE PLATINUM
OFFICIAL SPONSOR
Fee - $5,000.00 or more Includes;
- Announcements 20x a day as official main stage sponsor
- 10’ X 20’ exhibit booth space in premium location
- 5 Banner placements - 3 at stage & 2 within event site (banners provided by sponsor)
- 3 Custom posts on social media sites, Facebook & Instagram
- 2 Emails marketing company logo placement with link to website through Constant Contact
- Front page website hyper-linked logo placement on official festival website (HermistonCincodeMayo.com)
- Company name included as a sponsor in all press releases and media kits.
MAIN STAGE GOLD (MAJOR SPONSOR)
$2,500
MAIN STAGE GOLD
MAJOR SPONSOR
Fee - $2500.00 -$4999.99 Includes;
- Announcements 15x a day a major main stage sponsor
- 10’ X 10’ exhibit booth space in premium location
- 2 Banner placements - 1 at stage & 4 within event site (banners provided by sponsor)
- 2 Custom posts on social media sites, Facebook & Instagram
- 1 Emails marketing company logo placement with link to website through Constant Contact
- Sponsor page hyper-linked logo placement on official festival website (HermistonCincodeMayo.com)
- Company name included as a sponsor in all press releases and media kits.
MAIN STAGE SILVER (SUPPORTING SPONSOR)
$1,500
MAIN STAGE SILVER
SUPPORTING SPONSOR
Fee - $1500.00 - $2499.99 Includes;
- Announcements 10x a day as official main stage sponsor
- 10’ X 10’ exhibit booth space
- 2 Banner placements - 1 at stage & 2 within event site (banners provided by sponsor)
- 1 Emails marketing company logo placement with link to website through Constant Contact
- Sponsor page hyper-linked logo placement on official festival website (HermistonCincodeMayo.com)
- Company name included as a sponsor in all press releases and media kits.
MAIN STAGE (BRONZE SPONSOR)
$500
MAIN STAGE BRONZE
SPONSOR
Fee - $500.00 – $1499.99Includes;
- 10’ X 10’ exhibit booth space
- 1 Banner placements - 1 within event site (banner provided by sponsor)
- Sponsor page hyper-linked logo placement on official festival website (HermistonCincodeMayo.com)
- Company name included as a sponsor in all press releases and media kits.
