2025 Hermiston Cinco De Mayo Sponsorship Opportunities

1705 E Airport Rd

Hermiston, OR 97838, USA

MAIN STAGE PLATINUM (OFFICIAL SPONSOR) item
MAIN STAGE PLATINUM (OFFICIAL SPONSOR)
$5,000
MAIN STAGE PLATINUM OFFICIAL SPONSOR Fee - $5,000.00 or more Includes; - Announcements 20x a day as official main stage sponsor - 10’ X 20’ exhibit booth space in premium location - 5 Banner placements - 3 at stage & 2 within event site (banners provided by sponsor) - 3 Custom posts on social media sites, Facebook & Instagram - 2 Emails marketing company logo placement with link to website through Constant Contact - Front page website hyper-linked logo placement on official festival website (HermistonCincodeMayo.com) - Company name included as a sponsor in all press releases and media kits.
MAIN STAGE GOLD (MAJOR SPONSOR) item
MAIN STAGE GOLD (MAJOR SPONSOR)
$2,500
MAIN STAGE GOLD MAJOR SPONSOR Fee - $2500.00 -$4999.99 Includes; - Announcements 15x a day a major main stage sponsor - 10’ X 10’ exhibit booth space in premium location - 2 Banner placements - 1 at stage & 4 within event site (banners provided by sponsor) - 2 Custom posts on social media sites, Facebook & Instagram - 1 Emails marketing company logo placement with link to website through Constant Contact - Sponsor page hyper-linked logo placement on official festival website (HermistonCincodeMayo.com) - Company name included as a sponsor in all press releases and media kits.
MAIN STAGE SILVER (SUPPORTING SPONSOR) item
MAIN STAGE SILVER (SUPPORTING SPONSOR)
$1,500
MAIN STAGE SILVER SUPPORTING SPONSOR Fee - $1500.00 - $2499.99 Includes; - Announcements 10x a day as official main stage sponsor - 10’ X 10’ exhibit booth space - 2 Banner placements - 1 at stage & 2 within event site (banners provided by sponsor) - 1 Emails marketing company logo placement with link to website through Constant Contact - Sponsor page hyper-linked logo placement on official festival website (HermistonCincodeMayo.com) - Company name included as a sponsor in all press releases and media kits.
MAIN STAGE (BRONZE SPONSOR) item
MAIN STAGE (BRONZE SPONSOR)
$500
MAIN STAGE BRONZE SPONSOR Fee - $500.00 – $1499.99Includes; - 10’ X 10’ exhibit booth space - 1 Banner placements - 1 within event site (banner provided by sponsor) - Sponsor page hyper-linked logo placement on official festival website (HermistonCincodeMayo.com) - Company name included as a sponsor in all press releases and media kits.
Sponsor item
Sponsor
$1
Sponsor- Please add your own amount.
