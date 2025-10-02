Richmondher

Hosted by

Richmondher

About this event

2025 HERoes Bruncheon | Discount Tickets

1208 Carmia Way suite 12b

North Chesterfield, VA 23235, USA

Email Subscriber Ticket
$65

For email subscribers ONLY Includes entry to the HERoes Bruncheon, buffet-style brunch, inspiring speaker sessions, vendor shopping, and access to our photo booth experience

Guest of Collective Members
$65

For guest of collective members only. Includes entry to the HERoes Bruncheon, buffet-style brunch, inspiring speaker sessions, vendor shopping, and access to our photo booth experience

Add a donation for Richmondher

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!