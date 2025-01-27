2025 Heroes for Healing Silent Auction

$3500 value The Havana neighborhood is a must-see for any traveler. This area is home to some of Havana’s most popular attractions including the Capitol Building, Grand Theatre, and National Museum. The architecture in Havana is simply stunning, and you can’t help but be captivated by the beauty of it all. The locals are friendly and welcoming, always willing to help show you around. Another great area to explore is Old Havana, or Habana Vieja. This is the historic center of Havana and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The streets are lined with beautiful Spanish colonial buildings, and there are plenty of museums, churches, and other landmarks to visit. You can easily spend a day or two exploring all that Havana has to offer. No matter what your interests are, you’re sure to find something to love in Havana. With its rich culture, diverse neighborhoods, and friendly locals, Havana is a truly unique destination. Whether you’re interested in soaking up the sun on the beach, exploring Cuban history and culture, or simply enjoying the nightlife, Havana is the perfect place for you. The Residence This newly restored apartment offers 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, which have balconies overlooking the square. Situated in the heart of Havana, it is just a short walk from major attractions like Plaza Vieja, in a genuine neighborhood away from typical tourist areas. The open layout includes a fully equipped kitchen and an adjacent common area with a dining room, living room, and office. Includes 4-night stay in a newly renovated apartment in Havana, Cuba Residence is 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom Accommodates 4 guests Booking & Concierge provided by Raise Away Notes Nights must be used consecutively in one trip At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances

