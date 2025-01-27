2025 Heroes for Healing Silent Auction

$250 value
90 Minute massage with any modalities
Modalities:
cupping
stones
bamboo
thai massage
wood therapy
graston (blade)
6 Sessions of Laser Hair Removal at Downtown Med Spa
$300
$1198 value Laser hair removal is a medical procedure that uses a laser — an intense, pulsating beam of light — to remove unwanted hair. During laser hair removal, a laser beam passes through the skin to an individual hair follicle. The intense heat of the laser damages the hair follicle, which inhibits future hair growth.
Terms and conditions: Only for removal for a medium size area. Valid until December 2025
1 Session of Laser Genesis at Downtown Med Spa
$150
$350 value Laser Genesis works by gently heating the dermis, which is just below the skin’s surface, to stimulate collagen production. In addition to increased collagen production, the heat from the laser helps to reduces signs of facial redness and rosacea, large pores, and kills bacteria under the skin reducing acne breakouts and scarring.
Terms and conditions: Valid until December 2025
Mini Acupuncture Stress Reduction Treatment by Erin Kumpf Ac
$60
The Mini Stress Reduction Treatment is a simplified Acupuncture treatment session to help lower stress, alleviate anxiety and help you feel relaxed and amazing.
Relaxing music will be playing while you rest comfortably in a quiet and private room. 2 to 4 auricular (ear) acupuncture points will be stimulated to encourage a deep sense of relaxation and reduce stress and anxiety. The points are removed after a period of 20 minutes.
If you’ve never experienced the benefits of acupuncture this is a great way to experience the myriad of benefits in an abbreviated time frame
Personal Training with Courtney Roselle
$80
3 (45) min personal training sessions and 1 year free membership to Xcel Athletic Lifestyle in Hoboken NJ
About Courtey Roselle:
She’s a competitive athlete in the CrossFit and Bodybuilding arena. Most known for holding the title “Titan of the East” from the show NBC Titan Games with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. She is currently a Strength & Conditioning Specialist at Brazen Athletics (Hoboken, NJ), Xcel Athletic Lifestyle (Hoboken, NJ), and Montclair State University . Courtney has competed in National CrossFit competitions Wodapalooza, Granite Games, and Asbury Park Summer Games.
•In addition, she is currently on her new journey to compete in her first bodybuilding Figure Competition. Courtney holds certifications in CrossFit Level 1 & 2, Certified Functional Strength Coach, National Association of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer (NASM- CPT) and USA Weightlifting Coach L-1.
Terms and condition: Needs to be used in the New Year after 2/15/25
Diamond Glow Basket from Downtown Med Spa
$150
$350 value. Diamond Glow Facials with Environ cleanser and Environ Supermoisturizer
B. Fazur Head Spa Experience
$25
Embark on a journey of serenity with our exclusive head spa service, currently up for auction in this silent bidding event. This luxurious treatment is a holistic experience designed to
rejuvenate both the mind and scalp. Our skilled therapists employ gentle massage techniques, focusing on pressure points to alleviate tension and promote increased blood flow. As stress dissipates, you’ll find yourself immersed in a state of tranquil relaxation, fostering mental clarity and calmness. The head spa not only offers immediate relief but also boasts long-term benefits for hair health, promoting growth and vitality. Bid now for the chance to unwind and revitalize with this indulgent head spa experience.
What’s Included -
Consultation + microscopic scalp analysis + spa micro-mist + soothing pre- cleanse + custom scalp treatment + sensory shampoo + shiatsu head massage + hair mask + conditioning treatment + hot towel + shungite herbal hydradhara + hair bath + scalp toner + quick blowdry + detailed hair journey routine
Professional Makeup Session by Felicia Graham Beauty
$80
Professional Makeup Session by Felicia Graham or Her Team
Elevate your beauty with a professional makeup session by the renowned Felicia Graham or her talented team. This exclusive experience offers you the chance to indulge in a personalized beauty application, inclusive of luxurious faux mink lashes. Perfect for special occasions or simply to pamper yourself, this session will leave you feeling radiant and confident.
**Terms and Conditions:**
- Location: The makeup session will take place at the esteemed Felicia Graham Studio, located in Jersey City, NJ.
- Scheduling: Appointment dates are subject to availability and will be coordinated based on the artist's schedule.
- Experience the art of professional makeup and transform your look with this unique offering at our silent auction.
Creative Captures Package Professional Photoshoot By Kanon E
$90
Professional Photoshoot by Kanon Ent.
Step into the spotlight with a one-hour on-location photoshoot by Kanon Ent. This exclusive session offers you the opportunity to capture stunning moments in professionally edited images. Receive a collection of 15-20 beautifully crafted photos, shot at a location of your choice within the Tri-state area.
Terms and Conditions:
• Location: Photoshoot to be conducted within the Tri-state area.
• Duration: One hour of dedicated photoshoot time.
• Subjects: Up to 3 subjects can be included in the shoot.
• Delivery: Professionally edited images will be delivered within 2 weeks.
This photoshoot is perfect for family portraits, personal branding, or capturing special moments. Kanon Ent.’s expertise ensures that your memories are preserved in the most beautiful way.
Creative Videography Service by Kanon Ent.
$140
Creative Videography Service by Kanon Ent.
Capture the essence of your event or create a stunning promotional video with our Creative Videography service. This package includes a professionally shot and edited one-minute video, complete with engaging background music, to bring your vision to life.
Details:
• Duration: 1-minute video.
• Filming Locations: Up to 2 locations of your choice within the Tri-state area.
Restrictions:
• All filming must be completed on the same day.
• Final video delivered within 3 weeks.
• Services must be scheduled at least 1 week (7 days) in advance.
This is an exceptional opportunity to tell your story or showcase your event with a professional touch. Perfect for businesses, personal events, or as a unique gift.
Exclusive Family Portait plus Luxury Hotel Stay in NY or Mia
$300
Be photographed by World Renowned Bradford in either his New York or Miami location. Package includes a 20" wall portrait on a canvas with a lavish artistry plus a one night stay at either the luxurious Opus Westchester or the EAST Miami Hotel.
Terms and conditions: Portrait may be a family or individual (sorry no pets). Winning bidder must contact Bradford Portraits for a mutually agreed upon date and for the hotel booking. Package does not include transportation. Hotel must be used at same time as and in conjuction with portrait session.
Event Planning Service By Hactac Events
$1,000
Event Planning Service by Hactac Events
Description: Having an event, need help with putting it together or you may not even know where to even start. Let Hactac Events take the stress out of your planning process. We will take care of it all. From finding your venue, picking your invitations to making sure the big day runs smoothly and on time. You will not lift a finger and see your vision come to life
Terms and conditions: event must be in 2025. Planning only, DOES NOT include decorations, florals or rentals
Lowest bid: $1000
Value:$4000
Exclusive Styling Service with Keely B Styles
$200
Exclusive Styling Service with Keely B Styles
Experience the world of high fashion, with a personal styling session by the renowed celebrity stylist, image consultant, and film and television costume designer, Keely Bembry, recognize as Keely B Styles. Her extensive portfolio includes notable clients such as Lil Kim, Rihanna, Tyson, Beckford, Chris Rock, Mary J. Blige, Flaviana Matata, Rosario, Dawson, Meagan Good, Foxy Brown, Cher, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Waka Flocka, French Montana, and many more. Including working with top designers and played a pivotal role in major New York Fashion Week.
This exclusive auction offers you a personal one on one styling experience with Keely B Styles. In addition, to her expert styling advice, you'll recieve an outfit that encapsulates her signature style and creativity.
Styling Fee: Valued at $1200, this package is a rare opportunity to get a celebrity-level makeover from one of the industry's best. Bid new of a chance to transform your style with the guidance of a fashion industry luminary. Services include styling for special occasion, personal shopping for work, or wardrobe enhancement at her chic boutique Secür, in Jersey City. Keely B Styles’ expertise is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Terms and Condition:
Must book an appointment at least one week in advance at the Jersey City, NJ location only. This session includes one full look priced at $189 or less or additional cost will apply.
Gran Coramino Reposado Cristalino
$33
Our Reposado Cristalino is a one of a kind, complex and smooth tequila. Crafted from hand-selected piñas which are harvested at peak maturity from our family farms and then roasted in traditional stone ovens.
Gran Coramino Reposado Cristalino
$33
Our Reposado Cristalino is a one of a kind, complex and smooth tequila. Crafted from hand-selected piñas which are harvested at peak maturity from our family farms and then roasted in traditional stone ovens.
Reserva de la Familia Reposado
$49
Reserva de la Familia Reposado earns its rich and sophisticated qualities through a unique barrel-aging process. Smooth and complex flavors are crafted and blended by our Master Tequilero. Flavors of cooked agave blend perfectly with notes of toffee, vanillla, and spice picked up from the wood.
Reserva de la Familia Reposado
$49
Reserva de la Familia Reposado earns its rich and sophisticated qualities through a unique barrel-aging process. Smooth and complex flavors are crafted and blended by our Master Tequilero. Flavors of cooked agave blend perfectly with notes of toffee, vanillla, and spice picked up from the wood.
Call Me Diva Facial at The Lash Gallery
$75
$200 value
60 minute Call Me Diva Facial with Microdermabrasion & Paraffin Wax for your hands by The Lash Gallery
This diva filled treatment includes a skin analysis, cleansing, exfoliation and extractions. Basic therapy to bring back rejuvenation to your diva status skin. Boost your equity enhancement for a red carpet glow. this includes a golden honey nourishing mask. (Inquire for additional options to address specific concerns.
Microdermabrasion -Deep exfoliation to resurface and uneven skin tone. Targets early signs of aging.
Paraffin Wax- enhance your experience and add therapeutic heat therapy to soften and moisturize your hands and cuticles. It may help leave stiff muscles and joints by improving circulation and increasing blood flow to the area. Those with arthritis may find that this form of heat therapy helps alleviate pains, stiffness, and wellness, as well as, helping to improve mobility and flexibility.
Terms and conditions: expires December 2025
Turn Back the Hands of Time Facial at The Lash Gallery
$75
60 minute Turn Back the Hands of Time & Paraffin Wax for your hands.
An age defying treatment that tones and targets, fine lines and wrinkles. This treatment will uncover the youth beneath your mature skin.
Paraffin Wax- enhance your experience and add therapeutic heat therapy to soften and moisturize your hands and cuticles. It may help us leave stiff muscles and joints by improving circulation and increasing blood flow to the area. Those with arthritis may find that this form of heat therapy helps alleviate pains, stiffness, and wellness, as well as, helping to improve mobility and flexibility.
Terms and condition: Expires December 2025
Scar Improvement by The Refinement Gallery
$300
Scar Improvement by The Refinement Gallery
Paramedical procedures such as Scar Correction, help to correct or improve skin traumas that were previously thought to have no hope for improvement. This procedure normalizes irregular skin textures, pigmentation & releasing adhesions; which encourages the surfaces of the skin to return to a more normal aesthetic pleasing state and give you a renewed confidence, self esteem & elevate the clients quality of life.
This is good for two (2) treatments.
Terms and conditions: Scar should be at least one year old and one scar not extending a 4"radius in size. A consultation is needed prior to procedure. Available to book only Monday's in Jersey City, NJ or in New York City on Tuesday's. Expires Dec. 2025
Tiffany & Co. Sunglasses
$150
Retail Price $698
Versace Sunglasses
$80
Retail Price $300
Daddy & Me Oakley Sunglasses Set
$100
Retail Price- Dad $220 Me $129
Facial Rejuvenation w/ Dr. Claudia Kim
$500
Consultation & Treatment at New Look New Life:
Facial Rejuvenation
A Consultation with Dr. Claudia Kim ($350) + 1
Syringe of Restylane ($850)
Item Description: Using a combination of dermal filler and botulinum toxin can provide you with a younger, yet natural, look. During your consultation Dr. Kim will listen intently to your goals and determine which treatment will best accomplish your desired look.
Terms and Conditions: Our healthcare provider will determine if you are an appropriate candidate for neurotoxin or a dermal filler treatment. If you are the offer can be redeemed at our Manhattan or Westchester Office during regular office hours. The value of this offer cannot be redeemed or exchanged for cash. The complete value of this offer must be used in a single transaction.
Dysport (Wrinkle Treatment) w/ Dr. Claudia Kim
$200
Consultation & Treatment at New Look New Life:
Facial Rejuvenation
A Consultation with Dr. Claudia Kim ($350) + 1
Area of Dysport ($350)
Item Description: Using a combination of dermal filler and botulinum toxin can provide you with a younger, yet natural, look. During your consultation Dr. Kim will listen intently to your goals and determine which treatment will best accomplish your desired look.
Terms and Conditions: Our healthcare provider will determine if you are an appropriate candidate for neurotoxin or a dermal filler treatment. If you are the offer can be redeemed at our Manhattan or Westchester Office during regular office hours. The value of this offer cannot be redeemed or exchanged for cash. The complete value of this offer must be used in a single transaction.
Facial Gift Certificate at Graceful Skin & Body Spa
$275
$500 gift certificate towards facials of your choice at Graceful Skin & Body Spa
Sparkle and Shine Makeup Session with Graceful Skin & Body
$75
$135 value. Choose this if you just want all the glam in your look, we’ve got you covered. This option consists of 3-4 highly pigmented eyeshadow color application, medium to full coverage foundation, a dramatic and sultry eye finish, and full and flirty lash strips to complete this glamorous transformation.
Kentucky Bourbon Trail - 3 Nights
$2,275
$4500 value Embark on a journey along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail with a 3-night getaway for a group of four. During your stay, immerse yourself in the world of bourbon with tours and tastings at three of America's top distilleries. Your options may include renowned names like Woodford Reserve, Four Roses, Wild Turkey, Buffalo Trace, Maker's Mark, and more (subject to availability). Beyond the distillery experiences, Lexington has much to offer. Explore the historic Keeneland Race Course or take a leisurely horse-drawn carriage ride through the charming downtown district. This city is also known for its numerous horse farms and championship golf courses, making it a destination that caters to everyone's interests. Your journey won't just be limited to exploring and savoring the nation's finest bourbon; it also includes a delectable dinner at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse or Tony’s Steakhouse.
The Residence
Enjoy a 3-night getaway in a private luxury residence on the Bourbon Trail. Accommodations are located on the Bourbon Trail, spanning from Lexington to Louisville, with close proximity to the region’s distilleries, Churchill Downs, stunning countryside, and local attractions. Properties are a 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom, making it ideal for a group of four adults.
Includes
3-nights in a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom private luxury residence
Comfortably accommodates up to 4 guests
Tours and tastings at 3 distilleries
$250 towards dinner at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse or Tony’s Steakhouse
Concierge services by Raise Away
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
Cleaning fee not included; $199 fee will be due at the time of booking
Blackout dates include: April, October, Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Thanksgiving week, Christmas week and New Years Week
Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Bali Beachfront Villa - 7 Nights
$8,905
$12500 value Nestled on the eastern coast of Bali, this oceanfront villa offers an unparalleled retreat experience on 1.5 acres of pristine coastline. With breathtaking views of the sunrise over Lombok and the vibrant fish boats dotting the horizon, guests are treated to a serene and picturesque setting. Guests can indulge in a hassle-free getaway with included airport transfers and welcome drinks upon arrival. Daily breakfast options cater to both Balinese and American tastes, while pampering includes one-hour Balinese massages and scuba dive sessions to explore Bali's mesmerizing underwater treasures. Moreover, guests can delight in a special Balinese dinner served poolside, complemented by the enchanting performances of traditional Balinese dancers.
The Residence
Experience the epitome of luxury with an exclusive getaway to our private beachfront villa, tailored for a group of 8. This expansive sanctuary boasts 4 bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms, each exuding opulence with modern amenities, including indulgent en-suite facilities and air conditioning. Immerse yourself in panoramic views of the coastline as you unwind by the sparkling swimming pool. With meticulous daily housekeeping, every moment promises to be a flawless escape into tranquility.
Includes
7-nights in a 4 bedroom and 4 ½ bathroom private luxury oceanfront villa
Airport transfers included for hassle-free arrival and departure
Welcome drinks upon your arrival to set the tone for your relaxing getaway
Daily breakfast served with a choice of Balinese or American options
(4) one-hour Balinese massages to unwind and rejuvenate
(4) scuba dive sessions to explore Bali's mesmerizing underwater world
Balinese dinner served poolside with Balinese dancers for entertainment
Accommodates 8 people
Booking and concierge services provided by Raise Away
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
Please note that the stay must be from Sunday - Sunday
At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Los Cabos - 7 Nights
$1,235
$2500 value Perched above the Sea of Cortez and the iconic Land’s End, this Baja retreat offers the perfect desert-meets-sea escape for two guests over seven unforgettable nights. Explore secluded shores, uncover hidden coves, and dive into adventures like snorkeling, fishing, and swimming in the sparkling blue waters. Unwind by the infinity pool, where vibrant sunsets paint the horizon each evening. Indulge in a romantic meal at the acclaimed Las Marias restaurant, renowned for its atmosphere and exquisite service. Play a round at Cabo del Sol’s world-class golf course, or experience Cabo San Lucas’ famous nightlife, just minutes away. Your blissful escape to Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa is ready and waiting.
The Residence
Unwind in a spacious studio designed for comfort and relaxation, complete with air conditioning and all the essentials for a perfect stay. The fully equipped kitchen allows you to enjoy meals at your leisure, while a cozy seating area and TV provide entertainment. Stay connected with high-speed internet access, or simply take in the tranquil surroundings.
Step outside your door to a host of on-site amenities, including an outdoor swimming pool, hot tub, and beach access. Enjoy the day spa, exercise room, and sauna for total rejuvenation, then indulge in delicious cuisine at the on-site restaurant or bar/lounge. With laundry facilities and easy access to the beach, this studio offers the ideal balance of comfort and convenience for a memorable getaway.
Includes
7-night stay in a studio room at the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa
Accommodates 2 people
Booking assistance provided by Raise Away
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability
Blackout dates: Within one week of major US holiday
Holiday fees will apply during travel weeks within seven days of a holiday
Resort taxes and fees, meals, room incidentals, and airfare are not included and are the responsibility of the redeemer
Havana, Cuba - 4 Nights
$2,535
$3500 value
The Havana neighborhood is a must-see for any traveler. This area is home to some of Havana’s most popular attractions including the Capitol Building, Grand Theatre, and National Museum. The architecture in Havana is simply stunning, and you can’t help but be captivated by the beauty of it all. The locals are friendly and welcoming, always willing to help show you around. Another great area to explore is Old Havana, or Habana Vieja. This is the historic center of Havana and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The streets are lined with beautiful Spanish colonial buildings, and there are plenty of museums, churches, and other landmarks to visit. You can easily spend a day or two exploring all that Havana has to offer. No matter what your interests are, you’re sure to find something to love in Havana. With its rich culture, diverse neighborhoods, and friendly locals, Havana is a truly unique destination. Whether you’re interested in soaking up the sun on the beach, exploring Cuban history and culture, or simply enjoying the nightlife, Havana is the perfect place for you.
The Residence
This newly restored apartment offers 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, which have balconies overlooking the square. Situated in the heart of Havana, it is just a short walk from major attractions like Plaza Vieja, in a genuine neighborhood away from typical tourist areas. The open layout includes a fully equipped kitchen and an adjacent common area with a dining room, living room, and office.
Includes
4-night stay in a newly renovated apartment in Havana, Cuba
Residence is 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom
Accommodates 4 guests
Booking & Concierge provided by Raise Away
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Mykonos, Greece - 5 Nights
$12,025
$14000 value Mykonos is a small island known for its nightlife, beaches and enchanting sunsets, however this island has a lot more to offer. Explore the island's wine vineyards and small farms nearby. Watch waves splashing windows, creating a Little Venice scenery and the famous street of souvenir shops, fashion boutiques, and bars. Don’t miss the opportunity to treat yourself to some local Aegean specialties! Pepper flavored kopanistí, a soft cheese seasoned with pepper,
is the island’s gastronomic trademark.
The islands of Greece offer some of the world's best sunsets, when visiting Mykonos be sure to take in the stunning nightly sunsets while enjoying fresh Mediterranean food and wine. Mykonos
is a top worldwide destination for relaxation and island life.
The Residence
Stunning views of the water and surrounding country islands make these villas unlike any other in Mykonos. The villas have three bedrooms and three bathrooms, accommodating up to six guests. Lounge by the pool and enjoy the breathtaking views Mykonos has to offer.
Includes
5-nights in three bedroom & three bathroom private residence
Breathtaking ocean views
Accommodates up to 6 guests
Wine tour and lunch at an organic farm
Raise Away concierge to help plan trip activities
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
Blackout dates include: Months of July and August, Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week.
Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Grand Canyon Glamping - 3 Nights
$2,593
$3500 value Embark on an unforgettable 3-night escape deep into the Grand Canyon with our exclusive glamping retreat. Your group of five will stay in comfort within our cozy Sky Dome, surrounded by breathtaking canyon views. Spend your days exploring nearby hiking trails, horseback riding, and navigating the rapids of the Colorado River. As night falls, gaze at the starry skies through telescopes, relax to live music, and enjoy fireside s’mores, creating lasting memories beneath the Grand Canyon's brilliant night sky.
The Residence
Immerse your family of 5 in the perfect blend of comfort and nature with our Sky Dome accommodations. Enjoy panoramic views of the Grand Canyon's breathtaking landscape from the cozy surroundings of your spacious retreat. Featuring 1 queen bed on the lower floor and a loft area with 1 queen bed and 1 twin bed for added sleeping space, our Sky Domes ensure a restful stay. With a private bathroom included for convenience, experience the tranquility of glamping like never before.
Includes
3-night stay in a “Grand Canyon Deluxe” Sky Dome
1 queen bed on the 1st floor and 1 queen + 1 twin bed in the loft
Stargazing with telescopes
Delight in live music entertainment each evening
Nightly s’mores
Accommodates a group of 5
Booking & concierge service provided by Raise Away
Notes
Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
Valid during regular season from April - October but can vary slightly from year to year
Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Wing Woman Reserve 8 Y.O Single Cask Single Malt Scotch
$104
Retail: $189.99
8 YEAR OLD SINGLE CASK SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY
DISTILLED AT ARDNAMURCHAN DISTILLERY
Scottish Whisky Awards 2023 Finalist
A wonderful example to sherry cask maturation. Rich and nicely balanced on the nose with black treacle, barbecue, pineapple and a hint of wood smoke.
The palate lingers: raisins, cracked black pepper, and just a hint of cinnamon leading into a long chewy finish with pistachio.
IL Dottore Gin - Wing Woman Reserve
$27
Retail: $49.99
Wing Woman Reserve 9 Y.O Single Cask Single Malt Scotch
$82
Retail $149.99
9 YEAR OLD SINGLE CASK SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY
MATURED IN A SHERRY BUTT
A beautiful example of sherry cask maturation. The nose is soft with almond-studded Christmas cake and some light floral notes.
The palate teases open slowly; dried apricots and orange peel move into aromatic sandalwood and tannic tea leaves, all leading to a delicate, elegant finish with hints of citrus.
