2025 HEROSTOCK Golf Tournament in Kearney

the registration will get you tournament play, 2 carts, lunch, and a chance at prizes
the registration will get you tournament play, 2 carts, lunch, and a chance at prizes
hole sponsor
$100
your logo will be displayed at the holes during the entirety of the event. you will be put on the social media pages.
your logo will be displayed at the holes during the entirety of the event. you will be put on the social media pages.
Tournament title sponsor
$1,000
You can be the title sponsor of the herostock tournament. You will get 4 social media spotlights, a banner stating you are the title sponsor, mentions at the golf tournament for being the title sponsor.
You can be the title sponsor of the herostock tournament. You will get 4 social media spotlights, a banner stating you are the title sponsor, mentions at the golf tournament for being the title sponsor.
Beer cart sponsor
$500
Your name will be attached to the beer cart. You will be recognized during the event as a sponsor. And get 4 social media spotlights.
Your name will be attached to the beer cart. You will be recognized during the event as a sponsor. And get 4 social media spotlights.
Add a donation for Herostock Inc
$
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