Herostock Inc

Hosted by

Herostock Inc

About this event

2025 HEROSTOCK Golf Tournament in Kearney

4 person team
$400
the registration will get you tournament play, 2 carts, lunch, and a chance at prizes
hole sponsor
$100
your logo will be displayed at the holes during the entirety of the event. you will be put on the social media pages.
Tournament title sponsor
$1,000
You can be the title sponsor of the herostock tournament. You will get 4 social media spotlights, a banner stating you are the title sponsor, mentions at the golf tournament for being the title sponsor.
Beer cart sponsor
$500
Your name will be attached to the beer cart. You will be recognized during the event as a sponsor. And get 4 social media spotlights.
Add a donation for Herostock Inc

$

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