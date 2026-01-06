2026 HHS PTSO Ladies Bingo Night

Hosted by
About this event
Holmdel, NJ 07733, USA
Includes admission, 3 bingo cards & 1 bingo dabber.
Includes admission, 3 bingo cards, 1 bingo dabber and 3 raffle sheets (26 tickets per sheet). (Value at $125)
Includes admission, 4 bingo cards, 1 bingo dabber and 5 raffle sheets (26 tickets per sheet). (Value at $180)
Not a PTSO member yet? It's not too late to join for this school year! Members will receive a raffle ticket to a member-only prize/basket.
Not a PTSO member yet? It's not too late to join for this school year! Gold members includes name recognition, a raffle ticket to a member-only prize/basket. and 1 entry to win the PTSO parking spot for the 2nd semester.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!