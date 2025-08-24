H.O.M.E.S. Inc.

H.O.M.E.S. Inc.

2026 Hibachi Night

690 NE 13th St

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304, USA

General Admission
$175

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

• Exclusive naming rights as presenting sponsor H.O.M.E.S. Hibachi Showdown Presented by: [YOUR COMPANY]

• Logo in lights at the event

• Fifteen (15) guest tickets for the Hibachi Showdown

• Logo prominently featured on event website, email blasts, and event signage

• Logo recognition on social media posts

• Inclusion in press release to local media

• Opportunity to speak at the event

Iron Chef Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

• Twelve (12) guest tickets for the Hibachi Showdown dinner
• Company logo on honorary chef’s hat
• Logo on event website, email blasts, and event signage
• Logo recognition on social media posts
• Inclusion in press release to local media

Sakura Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Ten (10) guest tickets for the Hibachi Showdown dinner
• Opportunity to select logo activation. Options: valet, cocktail napkins, dessert table, photobooth.
• Logo prominently featured on event website, email blasts, and event signage
• Logo recognition on social media posts
• Inclusion in press release to local media

Hibachi Hero Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

• Seven (7) guest tickets or Hibachi Showdown dinner
• Logo recognition on event website, email blasts, and event signage
• Logo recognition on social media posts

Supporting Sponsor
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• Four (4) guest tickets for Hibachi Showdown dinner
• Name recognition on event website, email blasts, and event signage
• Name recognition on social media posts

