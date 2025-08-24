2026 Hibachi Night

Hosted by
About this event
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304, USA
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
• Exclusive naming rights as presenting sponsor H.O.M.E.S. Hibachi Showdown Presented by: [YOUR COMPANY]
• Logo in lights at the event
• Fifteen (15) guest tickets for the Hibachi Showdown
• Logo prominently featured on event website, email blasts, and event signage
• Logo recognition on social media posts
• Inclusion in press release to local media
• Opportunity to speak at the event
• Twelve (12) guest tickets for the Hibachi Showdown dinner
• Company logo on honorary chef’s hat
• Logo on event website, email blasts, and event signage
• Logo recognition on social media posts
• Inclusion in press release to local media
• Ten (10) guest tickets for the Hibachi Showdown dinner
• Opportunity to select logo activation. Options: valet, cocktail napkins, dessert table, photobooth.
• Logo prominently featured on event website, email blasts, and event signage
• Logo recognition on social media posts
• Inclusion in press release to local media
• Seven (7) guest tickets or Hibachi Showdown dinner
• Logo recognition on event website, email blasts, and event signage
• Logo recognition on social media posts
• Four (4) guest tickets for Hibachi Showdown dinner
• Name recognition on event website, email blasts, and event signage
• Name recognition on social media posts
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!