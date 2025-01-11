Hickory Ridge PTG Neon Family Bingo Night

Add a donation for Hickory Ridge Elementary Parent Teacher Group
$
Adult Ticket(s)
$5
Each Adult ticket includes entrance to event and 5 Bingo game cards.
Each Adult ticket includes entrance to event and 5 Bingo game cards.
Child Ticket(s)
$5
Each child ticket includes entrance to event, 5 Bingo game cards and a glow necklace.
Each child ticket includes entrance to event, 5 Bingo game cards and a glow necklace.
Additional Bingo Card(s)
$1
Do you like to play multiple cards at once! Add on to the fun by adding additional cards that can be used for the game(s) of your choice....no limit!
Do you like to play multiple cards at once! Add on to the fun by adding additional cards that can be used for the game(s) of your choice....no limit!
Snack Pack(s)
$4
Pre-purchase a Snack Pack. This includes 1 slice of pizza,1 bag of snacks, 1 beverage.
*Cupcakes and candy can be purchase separately at the event*
*Additional limited pizza slices, snacks and beverages can be purchased at event.*
Pre-purchase a Snack Pack. This includes 1 slice of pizza,1 bag of snacks, 1 beverage.
*Cupcakes and candy can be purchase separately at the event*
*Additional limited pizza slices, snacks and beverages can be purchased at event.*
Balloon Pop Raffle
$50
NEW THIS YEAR! ONLY 40 Balloons available! Select a balloon filled with a raffle ticket for a chance to win the grand prize of a $750 Meijer Gift card as well as other prizes! Balloons are popped at the end of the night to reveal the big winner! Pre-purchase to ensure you get 1 of the only 40 balloons available!
NEW THIS YEAR! ONLY 40 Balloons available! Select a balloon filled with a raffle ticket for a chance to win the grand prize of a $750 Meijer Gift card as well as other prizes! Balloons are popped at the end of the night to reveal the big winner! Pre-purchase to ensure you get 1 of the only 40 balloons available!
50/50 Raffle Tickets - 6 Tickets
$5
*BEST DEAL* SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase six 50/50 tickets for $5.
*BEST DEAL* SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase six 50/50 tickets for $5.
50/50 Raffle Ticket - 1 Ticket
$1
SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase one 50/50 ticket for $1.
SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase one 50/50 ticket for $1.
Raffle Basket Tickets- 25 Tickets
$20
*BEST DEAL* SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase 25 raffle basket tickets for $20.
*BEST DEAL* SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase 25 raffle basket tickets for $20.
Raffle Basket Tickets- 12 Tickets
$10
SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase 12 raffle basket tickets for $10.
SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase 12 raffle basket tickets for $10.
Raffle Basket Tickets- 5 Tickets
$5
SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase 5 raffle basket tickets for $5.
SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase 5 raffle basket tickets for $5.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!