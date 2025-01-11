Hickory Ridge Elementary Parent Teacher Group

Hosted by

Hickory Ridge Elementary Parent Teacher Group

About this event

Sales closed

Hickory Ridge PTG Neon Family Bingo Night

Hickory Ridge Gym

Add a donation for Hickory Ridge Elementary Parent Teacher Group

$

Adult Ticket(s)
$5
Each Adult ticket includes entrance to event and 5 Bingo game cards.
Child Ticket(s)
$5
Each child ticket includes entrance to event, 5 Bingo game cards and a glow necklace.
Additional Bingo Card(s)
$1
Do you like to play multiple cards at once! Add on to the fun by adding additional cards that can be used for the game(s) of your choice....no limit!
Snack Pack(s)
$4
Pre-purchase a Snack Pack. This includes 1 slice of pizza,1 bag of snacks, 1 beverage. *Cupcakes and candy can be purchase separately at the event* *Additional limited pizza slices, snacks and beverages can be purchased at event.*
Balloon Pop Raffle
$50
NEW THIS YEAR! ONLY 40 Balloons available! Select a balloon filled with a raffle ticket for a chance to win the grand prize of a $750 Meijer Gift card as well as other prizes! Balloons are popped at the end of the night to reveal the big winner! Pre-purchase to ensure you get 1 of the only 40 balloons available!
50/50 Raffle Tickets - 6 Tickets
$5
*BEST DEAL* SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase six 50/50 tickets for $5.
50/50 Raffle Ticket - 1 Ticket
$1
SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase one 50/50 ticket for $1.
Raffle Basket Tickets- 25 Tickets
$20
*BEST DEAL* SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase 25 raffle basket tickets for $20.
Raffle Basket Tickets- 12 Tickets
$10
SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase 12 raffle basket tickets for $10.
Raffle Basket Tickets- 5 Tickets
$5
SKIP THE LINE and pre-purchase 5 raffle basket tickets for $5.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!