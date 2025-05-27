2025 HIF Vendor Application

1 Bronx River Parkway

Valhalla, NY 10595, USA

Food Vendor Site - WITH Tent, 1 Table & 2 Chairs
$550

The Site Coordinators will contact you to assign a specific site in the food section after you have submitted the application and payment.

Food Vendor Site - No Tent, 1 Table & 2 Chairs
$325

The Site Coordinators will contact you to assign a specific site in the food section after you have submitted the application and payment.

Non-Food Green Vendor Site WITH Tent, 1 Table & 2 Chairs
$325

The green sites, positioned around the central hub of the festival, are considered more desirable. Please be aware that the rental rates for these sites are slightly higher than those for the red sites.

Non-Food Green Vendor Site - NO Tent, 1Table & 2 Chairs
$200

The green sites, positioned around the central hub of the festival, are considered more desirable. Please be aware that the rental rates for these sites are slightly higher than those for the red sites.

Non-Food Green Site- NonProfit Org. No Tent, 1 table 2 Chrs
$150

The green sites, positioned around the central hub of the festival, are considered more desirable. Please be aware that the rental rates for these sites are slightly higher than those for the red sites.

* Must provide proof of Non Profit Organization status!

Non- Food Red Vendor Site WITH Tent, 1 Table & 2 Chairs
$275

The site location within your selected section is subject to change based on the total number of sites reserved in that section.

Non-Food Red Vendor Site NO Tent, 1 Table & 2 Chairs
$150

The site location within your selected section is subject to change based on the total number of sites reserved in that section.

Red Vendor Site - Non Profit - No Tent, 1 Table, 2 Chairs
$100

The site location within your selected section is subject to change based on the total number of sites reserved in that section.

Additional Tent Add on Food Vendor
$225
Additional Tent Add on Non Food Vendor
$125
$

