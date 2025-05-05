2025 High School Boys Monthly Dues

Hosted by
About this event
Game Uniform Fee - Includes Reversible Jersey Top, Single Color Shorts and Shooting Shirt.
May Monthly Team Dues for High School Boys. Please remember to pay your Elite Clinic Fee ($35) on the first practice of the month to the City of Walnut. Payments will need to be made in person at the front desk of the gym.
June Monthly Team Dues for High School Boys. Please remember to pay your Elite Clinic Fee ($35) on the first practice of the month to the City of Walnut. Payments will need to be made in person at the front desk of the gym.
July Monthly Team Dues for High School Boys. Please remember to pay your Elite Clinic Fee ($35) on the first practice of the month to the City of Walnut. Payments will need to be made in person at the front desk of the gym.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!