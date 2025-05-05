Uptempo Basketball Assist Foundation

2025 High School Boys Monthly Dues

Game Uniform Fee
$65

Game Uniform Fee - Includes Reversible Jersey Top, Single Color Shorts and Shooting Shirt.

May Monthly Dues
$90

May Monthly Team Dues for High School Boys. Please remember to pay your Elite Clinic Fee ($35) on the first practice of the month to the City of Walnut. Payments will need to be made in person at the front desk of the gym.

June Monthly Dues
$90

June Monthly Team Dues for High School Boys. Please remember to pay your Elite Clinic Fee ($35) on the first practice of the month to the City of Walnut. Payments will need to be made in person at the front desk of the gym.

July Monthly Dues
$90

July Monthly Team Dues for High School Boys. Please remember to pay your Elite Clinic Fee ($35) on the first practice of the month to the City of Walnut. Payments will need to be made in person at the front desk of the gym.

