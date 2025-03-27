Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley Inc

Hosted by

Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley Inc

About this event

2025 Hike For the Homeless HIKER Registration/Donations

1445 Front Porch Pl

Altoona, WI 54720, USA

Hiker Registration
$40

This is an individual hiker ticket. Sign up before July 18th to get your Hike t-shirt!

Group Ticket
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Bring your hiking group for an adventure with a purpose! Pay for 5 hikers, and your 6th hiker can choose a needed item from the list below to donate at the registration entrance. The Beluga Whale, our moving truck, helps haul belongings for families as they settle into their new homes. It’s a fun hike and a meaningful way to make a difference! Laundry Detergent 32 Gallon Black Garbage Bags 13 Gallon Power Flex Garbage bags Dawn Dish Soap (Gallon) Toilet Bowl Cleaner (Twin Pack) Paper Towels Diapers – Size 7 Diapers – Size 6 Diapers – Size 5 Diapers – Size 4 Diapers – Size 2 Twin Bed Sheets Pillows

Add a donation for Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!