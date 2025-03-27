2025 Hike For the Homeless HIKER Registration/Donations

Bring your hiking group for an adventure with a purpose! Pay for 5 hikers, and your 6th hiker can choose a needed item from the list below to donate at the registration entrance. The Beluga Whale, our moving truck, helps haul belongings for families as they settle into their new homes. It’s a fun hike and a meaningful way to make a difference! Laundry Detergent 32 Gallon Black Garbage Bags 13 Gallon Power Flex Garbage bags Dawn Dish Soap (Gallon) Toilet Bowl Cleaner (Twin Pack) Paper Towels Diapers – Size 7 Diapers – Size 6 Diapers – Size 5 Diapers – Size 4 Diapers – Size 2 Twin Bed Sheets Pillows