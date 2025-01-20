Vendors - 2025 Hill Country Rockabilly Weekender

Vendor Pass (No Electricity) Includes:
(2) 3-Day Festival Pass, May 16-18, 2025
(2) Campground Gate Pass
(1) 3-Day Parking Pass
(1) 10x20 Vending Space
(1) Tent Camping within Festival area
* River Access, Bathroom & Showers
** Rain or Shine Event, NO REFUNDS
New Braunfels Pinups Non-Profit
501(C)(3) #33-1677477
(Sponsor & Vendor Fees are Tax Deductible)
3-Day Vendor Pass - Electricity
$250
Vendor Pass (Electricity) Includes:
(2) 3-Day Festival Pass, May 16-18, 2025
(2) Campground Gate Pass
(1) 3-Day Parking Pass
(1) 10x20 Vending Space or Food Truck
(1) Tent Camping within Festival area
* River Access, Bathroom & Showers
** Rain or Shine Event, NO REFUNDS
New Braunfels Pinups Non-Profit
501(C)(3) #33-1677477
(Sponsor & Vendor Fees are Tax Deductible)
Add a donation for New Braunfels Pinups
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!