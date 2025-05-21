2025 Hillsborough Concours d'Elegance Entrants Weekend Schedule

Join us at our first-ever Hillsborough Concours Wine Pavilion! Enjoy exclusive access to an extraordinary tasting experience of a diverse range of wines from Coombsville - one of the true hidden gems of the Napa Valley AVA (American Viticultural Area)!
Meet the exceptional vintners and growers from eight wonderful wineries and discover how the region's distinct terroir contributes to the unique wines from this exciting region.
Participating Wineries:
Covert Estate, Farella Vineyard, Glass Slipper Vineyard, Krupp Brothers Winery and Estate, Porter Family Vineyards, REWA Vineyards, Sciandri Family Vineyards, Terra Solis Vineyard.
- Must be 21 or over to enter
- Wine Pavilion ticket does not include entry to the Hillsborough Concours
- Entry ticket to the Hillsborough Concours must be purchased separately
