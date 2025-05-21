Hillsborough Concours Delegance Foundation

2025 Hillsborough Concours d'Elegance Entrants Weekend Schedule

Entrant Fees
$175
Fees for one vehicle entry. If entering multiple vehicles, update the quantity to equal the number of vehicles you are entering
"Start Your Engines!" Reception - Fri, June 20th
$200
Join us as we “Kick-Off” the Concours weekend with our hugely popular “Start Your Engines” party at a famous and very exclusive private car club in Burlingame. Consume your favorite cocktails and boutique wines from Adobe Road Winery and sample hearty hors d’oeuvres as you stroll amongst over 40 stunning automotive works of art from the private collection located at this extraordinary, historic building. This event sells out every year… don’t miss it!
Tour d'Elegance Car + Driver - Sat, June 21st
$225
Entry for one car and its driver. Drive your classic or special interest car on a scenic local tour.  Gathering at Twelvemonth in downtown Burlingame, coffee and pastries provided in the morning along with snacks for your drive.  The tour concludes at a hosted outdoor lunch at a private residence.
Tour d'Elegance Passenger - Sat, June 21st
$100
Entry for one passenger. Gathering at Twelvemonth in downtown Burlingame, coffee and pastries provided in the morning along with snacks for your drive.  The tour concludes at a hosted outdoor lunch at a private residence.
Concours Gen Admission - Sun Jun 22 - Crystal Springs Golf
$70
The main event; hundreds of beautiful machines gathered on the gorgeous fairways of Crystal Springs Golf Course competing in a wide range of classes. Note: NO pets allowed at Crystal Springs Golf Course. Free onsite parking, children 12 & under free entry with adult.
Concours Pref Pkg - Sun, June 22 - Crystal Springs Golf Crse
$45
This ticket is for preferred parking at the Hillsborough Concours on Sunday June 22nd, 2025. Guests will also require a general admission ticket to gain entrance to the event. Note: NO pets are allowed.
Concours Wine Pavilion Entry for 1 - Sun, June 22nd
$55
Join us at our first-ever Hillsborough Concours Wine Pavilion! Enjoy exclusive access to an extraordinary tasting experience of a diverse range of wines from Coombsville - one of the true hidden gems of the Napa Valley AVA (American Viticultural Area)!

Meet the exceptional vintners and growers from eight wonderful wineries and discover how the region's distinct terroir contributes to the unique wines from this exciting region.

Participating Wineries: Covert Estate, Farella Vineyard, Glass Slipper Vineyard, Krupp Brothers Winery and Estate, Porter Family Vineyards, REWA Vineyards, Sciandri Family Vineyards, Terra Solis Vineyard.
  • Must be 21 or over to enter
  • Wine Pavilion ticket does not include entry to the Hillsborough Concours
  • Entry ticket to the Hillsborough Concours must be purchased separately
Concours Patron Pavilion Individual Ticket - Sun, June 22nd
$300
Want the best seat in the show? Elevate your Concours experience as a guest in the Patron Pavilion.  Your Patron Pavilion badge will include admittance to the show on Sunday and entrance to our fully catered tent with optimal viewing of the stage and the show cars as they drive up to receive their awards.   We will be welcoming our Pavilion guests with a light breakfast and espresso bar cart in the morning, followed by lunch and a collection of desserts.   In addition to a hosted bar, Patron Pavilion guests will also have access to complimentary wine tasting flights from our partner vintner, Adobe Road Winery.   You may purchase an individual ticket or reserve a table for the exclusive use of you and 9 guests for the day.   Always sells out, so get your tickets early! Note: NO pets allowed
Concours Patron Pavilion 10 Person Table - Sun, June 22nd
$2,900
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Want the best seats in the show? Elevate your Concours experience as a guest in the Patron Pavilion.  Your Patron Pavilion badges will include admittance to the show on Sunday and entrance to our fully catered tent with optimal viewing of the stage and the show cars as they drive up to receive their awards.   We will be welcoming our Pavilion guests with a light breakfast and espresso bar cart in the morning, followed by lunch and a collection of desserts.   In addition to a hosted bar, Patron Pavilion guests will also have access to complimentary wine tasting flights from our partner vintner, Adobe Road Winery.   You may purchase an individual ticket or reserve a table for the exclusive use of you and 9 guests for the day.   Always sells out, so get your tickets early! Note: NO pets allowed.
