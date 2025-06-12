Goodcity Creatives Community Development Corp
2025 Hip-Hop Workshop
928 Jackson S
Zanesville, OH 43701, USA
Registration
$5
Registration fee to hold your spot. If you wish to register but can't do the $5 at this time, please reach out by email to Faith at:
[email protected]
