2025 Historical Tour with Christmas Decorations

Hosted by
About this event
Ticket Policy: We are unable to offer refunds for no-shows or last-minute cancellations. If your plans change, please contact us at least 24 hours before your scheduled tour, and we will be happy to reschedule your visit or issue a credit.
Children 5 years old and under are free but they need to be accounted for by entering them for a free ticket. The tour may not be suitable for children 5 and under as it lasts an hour and twenty minutes and may be challenging for the patience of a toddler.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!