2025 History Happened Here!

The day begins at 9:30 AM with an engaging historic walking tour of downtown. This one-hour, 1.5-mile journey is led by a knowledgeable LHMS member who will unveil hidden gems and captivating stories of the remarkable individuals and events that shaped our city. This event is rain or shine and tickets are non-refundable.
Tasting Tour
$50
At 11:00 AM, indulge your senses on the Downtown Tasting Tour. Experience Laconia not just through its history but also through its food. Visit nine local restaurants to sample quiche, root beer floats, a tea party, cold brew, beer, smoothies and more, while learning about the significance of the buildings and the stories of both present-day and former establishments. Only 16 tickets are available! This event is rain or shine and tickets are non-refundable.
Trivia Challenge
$5
In the afternoon, challenge yourself with our It’s Not Just About Laconia Trivia Challenge at Off the Rails Restaurant & Bar in The Weirs at 3:00 PM. Gather your team members(you can be a team of one or up to four!) and prepare to tackle a range of questions, including topics on Laconia's history, as you vie for points, prizes, and bragging rights. This event is rain or shine and tickets are non-refundable.
Free Concert
free
The day culminates in an outdoor concert at the Weirs amphitheater featuring the New Horizons Band at 6:30 PM. Enjoy a dynamic selection of music, from concert band pieces to smaller ensemble performances, an unforgettable way to end the day! Although this is free, if you plan to attend, please add this to your order as we'd like to know you plan to join us.
