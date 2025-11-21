2025 Holiday Basket Raffle

1 - Beech - Cozy Book Lover's Basket
(wicker woven basket)

super soft blanket (red & black, deer)

books:

Secret Garden

Mary Oliver poetry

The Elegant Universe

All the Bright Places

assorted candy

hand-crafted bookmarks

Cinnamon horchata tea

2 Birch - Hunter's Basket
(wooden bushel basket with handle)

Trophy Taker 5 color camo faceprint

Polar Extreme thermal socks x2

Hot Hands & Toe Warmers

Strut gun rest

Blaze orange hat

Heat Zone thermal gloves x2

Rivers Edge pocket tissues

Black thermos

Deer call




3 Cedar - Winter Wellness Basket
(metal woven basket)

Box of hand-dipped nonpareils

Merino wool socks

Fuzzy mittens

“Gigi” winter hat

Hot cocoa & supplies

Gourmet cookies

Kinco work gloves

4 Maple - Mainely Maple Basket
(red & green bushel basket)

Maple Artwork

Maple frosted cupcakes

Maple leaf coasters

Maple walnuts

Maple brown butter almonds

Pure Maple syrup

Maple candy

Maple flavored drops

Maple Moose lollipops

Maple treats

Whoopie pies

flower garland

5 Oak - Oaky Dokey Holiday Basket
(wooden Happy Holidays box)

Hand-carved Oak spoons & spatula

Wood-burned Oak blocks coasters

ceramic & stained glass ornaments

Assorted treats

Small spoon & spice box

Christmas Kara-oaky CD track

6 Pine - Natural Living Items Basket
(wood handle woven basket)

flax pad

fox candle

homemade soap dish

handmade spoon

7 homemade soaps

honey

2 bamboo tooth brushes

Burt's Bees lip balm

Burt's Bees hand salve

apple jelly

Beyond Coffee

4 flower seed packs

silk dental floss

Dr Bronner's lavender soap

2 re-usable towels

7 Poplar - Winter Basket
(white woven cloth basket)

winter socks

tea

coffee

mints

hand warmers

mugs

gift card

scarf

Skittles

candy canes

cocoa

8 Spruce -Tea Time Basket
Spruce Tea Time

Tea cups

Tea pot

Variety of “fancy” teas

Blanket

Cookies

Cute dog puzzle

Sleep mask

Fuzzy socks

Poetry

Doily

Plate

Barnes & Noble gift card

9 Friends of ELC - Country Home Basket
(wooden apple box)

sewn green table center mat

2 sewn baskets

stained glass moon

candle

maple leaf bowl

Spiced pumpkin Yankee candle

3 ball jars with center piece spices

homemade wood burned coasters

