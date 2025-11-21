2025 Holiday Basket Raffle

(wicker woven basket)
super soft blanket (red & black, deer)
books:
Secret Garden
Mary Oliver poetry
The Elegant Universe
All the Bright Places
assorted candy
hand-crafted bookmarks
Cinnamon horchata tea
(wooden bushel basket with handle)
Trophy Taker 5 color camo faceprint
Polar Extreme thermal socks x2
Hot Hands & Toe Warmers
Strut gun rest
Blaze orange hat
Heat Zone thermal gloves x2
Rivers Edge pocket tissues
Black thermos
Deer call
(metal woven basket)
Box of hand-dipped nonpareils
Merino wool socks
Fuzzy mittens
“Gigi” winter hat
Hot cocoa & supplies
Gourmet cookies
Kinco work gloves
(red & green bushel basket)
Maple Artwork
Maple frosted cupcakes
Maple leaf coasters
Maple walnuts
Maple brown butter almonds
Pure Maple syrup
Maple candy
Maple flavored drops
Maple Moose lollipops
Maple treats
Whoopie pies
flower garland
(wooden Happy Holidays box)
Hand-carved Oak spoons & spatula
Wood-burned Oak blocks coasters
ceramic & stained glass ornaments
Assorted treats
Small spoon & spice box
Christmas Kara-oaky CD track
(wood handle woven basket)
flax pad
fox candle
homemade soap dish
handmade spoon
7 homemade soaps
honey
2 bamboo tooth brushes
Burt's Bees lip balm
Burt's Bees hand salve
apple jelly
Beyond Coffee
4 flower seed packs
silk dental floss
Dr Bronner's lavender soap
2 re-usable towels
(white woven cloth basket)
winter socks
tea
coffee
mints
hand warmers
mugs
gift card
scarf
Skittles
candy canes
cocoa
Spruce Tea Time
Tea cups
Tea pot
Variety of “fancy” teas
Blanket
Cookies
Cute dog puzzle
Sleep mask
Fuzzy socks
Poetry
Doily
Plate
Barnes & Noble gift card
(wooden apple box)
sewn green table center mat
2 sewn baskets
stained glass moon
candle
maple leaf bowl
Spiced pumpkin Yankee candle
3 ball jars with center piece spices
homemade wood burned coasters
$
