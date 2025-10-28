2025 Holiday Craft Fair To Benefit First Community Congregational Church

Vendor Agreement

This agreement is between First Community Congregational Church and the participating vendor for the event taking place on December 14th, 2025, at 200 Leeland Heights Blvd E, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936. Vendor setup time is 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM, and the event will run from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Vendors are required to provide their own tent, tables, and tent weights (weights are mandatory for safety). Vendors must maintain a clean and organized area throughout the event and ensure all trash and items are removed before leaving.