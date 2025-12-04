2025 Holiday Dessert Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
This decadent chocolate mousse cake combines the richness of chocolate cake and the fluffy pudding mousse that we all love! Each layer is filled with a homemade whipped icing and the top features a festive Holiday scene.
(cake pictured is a representation of bakers prior work)
Donated by: Cakes & Confections by Sheila
Starting bid
You can not go wrong with a holiday twist on this southern classic cake! Moist red velvet will be a hit at any holiday table. Each delicious layer is sandwiched with homemade whipped icing and features beautiful bow design.
(cake pictured is a representation of bakers prior work)
Donated by: Cakes & Confections by Sheila
Starting bid
This showstopper will be the highlight of any holiday table. Layers of moist red velvet cake sandwich sweet cream cheese filling for the perfect Christmas treat!
Donated by: Piece of Cake
Starting bid
This beautiful gluten free, dye free cake features layers of spice cake with cream cheese icing and natural seasonal decorations.
Donated by: Dr. Jessica Cox
Starting bid
A classic Italian tiramisu, lovingly prepared without eggs and without alcohol. Delicate coffee-soaked ladyfingers are layered with a smooth mascarpone and cream filling and finished with a generous dusting of cocoa powder, an indulgent dessert that stays gentle on guests’ preferences.
(Cake inspiration photo pictured. Final product may vary)
Donated by: Rania Mousa
Starting bid
A classic holiday indulgence! This rich, creamy cherry cheesecake features a buttery graham cracker crust topped with a generous layer of glossy, sweet-tart cherries. Perfectly balanced and irresistibly smooth, it’s a show-stopping dessert that brings a touch of festive cheer to every bite.
(Cake inspiration photo pictured. Final product may vary)
Donated by: Damien Burge
Starting bid
This 4 layer show stopper will leave you begging for a cup of ice cold milk. Chocolate cake sandwiches layers of sweet Oreo frosting four times over in this dessert delight.
Donated by: Sarah Hart
Starting bid
Ummmm... yes, you read that right! We said Peanut Butter Cup Cake! Don't miss this one of kind 4 layer chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting!
Donated by: Sarah Hart
Starting bid
A holiday showstopper! This tiered naked chocolate cake is rich, moist, and lightly frosted, then topped with frosted sugared berries that add a hint of sweetness and sparkle. A beautiful and irresistible dessert made for sharing.
(Cake inspiration photo pictured. Final product may vary)
Donated by: Jackie Lutz
Starting bid
This "frosty" cake is made of cookies and cream layers and topped with whipped buttercream icing. Accents of cookies and cream cake pop snow men adorn the top.
(Cake inspiration photo pictured. Final product may vary)
Donated by: Dr. Andrea Jester
Starting bid
Decadent free-form chocolate cake layered with a rich, velvety fudge filling and artfully adorned with an assortment of colorful macarons, sweet confections, and cheerful holiday-inspired accents. A delightful and indulgent dessert that brings both elegance and festive joy to any celebration
Donated by: Bea Sweet Treats
Starting bid
A holiday favorite with a twist—this chocolate bourbon cake is rich and flavorful, crowned with creamy browned butter frosting and irresistible pecan bourbon balls. Perfect for sharing, celebrating, and savoring every bite.
(cake pictured is a representation of bakers prior work)
Donated by: Terri White
Starting bid
Inspired by tradition and made for celebrating, Grandad 114 Bourbon Cake is rich, flavorful, and kissed with bourbon warmth. A comforting, crowd-pleasing dessert that feels right at home on any holiday table.
Donated by: Kelly Rode
Starting bid
These irresistible Oreo truffles are rich, creamy, and perfectly bite-sized. Made with crushed Oreo cookies and coated in smooth chocolate, they’re a crowd-pleasing treat that adds a little sweetness and sparkle to any holiday celebration.
(Cake inspiration photo pictured. Final product may vary)
Donated by: Christin Eberhard
Starting bid
Starting bid
Sheri's world famous monster cookies are the perfect blend of chewy goodness. Filled with sweet candy pieces, peanut butter and oatmeal, these will be gone as quickly as they appeared!
(Dessert inspiration photo pictured. Final product may vary)
Donated by: Sheri Eberhard
Starting bid
Starting bid
